Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler expresses concerns about returning to play

"My brothers & I want to play more than anything, but at what point during this global pandemic do we put our health & safety before the money & entertainment ... ," running back Mike Epstein tweeted.

"'Nobody is holding you hostage. If you don't want to play, then don't.' Yea, because it's that simple, right?'" offensive lineman Kendrick Green tweeted.

Safety TreSean Smith, who committed to the Illini as a graduate transfer from the University of Louisville this offseason, also commented.

"At what point does our value matter as more than athletes," Smith wrote in a tweet. "When will people realize that use of athletes for the financial gains purposes. Everyone knows why the NCAA wants to have a season."

Eifler enters his senior year after recording 63 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and two sacks last season. In June, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said Eifler and senior linebacker Nate Hobbs were players to watch. Eifler sat out prior to last season per NCAA transfer rules after transferring from the University of Washington.