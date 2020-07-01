Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler expresses concerns about returning to play

CHAMPAIGN — University of llinois linebacker Milo Eifler took to Twitter on Wednesday to express concerns about the upcoming college football season.
As schools begin bringing back student-athletes, including football players, ahead of the school year, football players at campuses around the country are testing positive for COVID-19. Illinois previously announced it would neither announce nor confirm any positive cases.
Kansas State, for example, has suspended voluntary football workouts because of a coronavirus outbreak within the team. A total of 37 Clemson football players have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Some areas of the country, particularly southern and western states are seeing spikes in confirmed cases of COVID-19 as cases across the country increase.
"I understand that people want to see us play this season but in reality, how can a team full of 100-plus student-athletes fully function during a pandemic," Eifler wrote in a tweet. "Trust, my teammates and I want to play. But schools around the country are showing blatant disregard for student-athletes."
Eifler was scheduled to meet with reporters on Zoom on Wednesday afternoon, but at the time of the scheduled meeting, a release from a team spokesperson said the meeting was postponed.
"We are postponing Milo Eifler’s Zoom interview until a later date," the release said. "We are taking this time to learn about Milo’s concerns expressed on Twitter."
Illinois began welcoming student-athletes back last month and football strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez said last week that roughly 35 players were back on campus.
In May, Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman announced a plan for student-athletes to safely return to campus with strict protocols that include frequent testing. Hernandez said athletes are participating in workouts in small groups while social distancing with a mask on.
Eifler's tweet had been retweeted 195 times roughly an hour-and-a-half after it was posted. Several of his Illinois teammates offered their support via the social media platform.
"My brothers & I want to play more than anything, but at what point during this global pandemic do we put our health & safety before the money & entertainment ... ," running back Mike Epstein tweeted.
"'Nobody is holding you hostage. If you don't want to play, then don't.' Yea, because it's that simple, right?'" offensive lineman Kendrick Green tweeted.
Safety TreSean Smith, who committed to the Illini as a graduate transfer from the University of Louisville this offseason, also commented.
"At what point does our value matter as more than athletes," Smith wrote in a tweet. "When will people realize that use of athletes for the financial gains purposes. Everyone knows why the NCAA wants to have a season."
Eifler enters his senior year after recording 63 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and two sacks last season. In June, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said Eifler and senior linebacker Nate Hobbs were players to watch. Eifler sat out prior to last season per NCAA transfer rules after transferring from the University of Washington.
