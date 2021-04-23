 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State football's Pha'leak Brown, Carson Camp make MVFC All-Newcomer team
0 comments

Illinois State football's Pha'leak Brown, Carson Camp make MVFC All-Newcomer team

{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois State tailback Pha'leak Brown and South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp, a Normal West High School graduate, have been named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer team. 

A redshirt freshman, Brown rushed for a team-leading 271 yards over ISU's four games, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Brown also caught nine passes for 21 yards.

As a true freshman, Camp completed 82 of 130 passes (63.1 percent) for 967 yards and three touchdowns over the Coyotes' four games.

South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski was honored as the league's Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

+1 
Pha'leak Brown 2020

P. Brown
+1 
Carson Camp 2021

Camp
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News