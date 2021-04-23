Illinois State football's Pha'leak Brown, Carson Camp make MVFC All-Newcomer team

Illinois State tailback Pha'leak Brown and South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp, a Normal West High School graduate, have been named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer team.
A redshirt freshman, Brown rushed for a team-leading 271 yards over ISU's four games, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Brown also caught nine passes for 21 yards.
As a true freshman, Camp completed 82 of 130 passes (63.1 percent) for 967 yards and three touchdowns over the Coyotes' four games.
South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski was honored as the league's Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
