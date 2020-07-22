Illinois State University athletics announces 3 COVID-19 positives out of 123 recent tests

NORMAL — The latest round of COVID-19 testing for Illinois State University athletes has produced three positive tests, Redbirds director of athletics Larry Lyons said Wednesday.
Tests were administered to 123 athletes and staff members with positives coming from two football players and one men’s basketball player.
Coupled with previous results released in late June, ISU has received four positives out of 283 tests for a positivity rate of 1.4 percent. Two of those positives have since recovered and been cleared to return to their team.
“I am very pleased our student-athletes, other than a few positives, are healthy and taking this seriously,” Lyons said. “We will continue to move forward. The story here is this is pretty good test results given what is going on.”
Lyons described the positive tests as: one asymptomatic member of the football team living off campus who is currently in isolation; one incoming on campus men’s basketball player; and a football player living off campus who was exposed by a visitor at his off-campus residence and has since been cleared.
“Somebody visited his apartment from out of town. He contracted the virus that way,” said Lyons. “It had nothing to do with football activities.”
Testing included members of the football, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball squads.
Lyons said the positive from the basketball team “activated campus protocols for quarantining on campus. It’s a good test to start those protocols. His roommate also is in quarantine.”
Lyons said Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conference athletic directors and university presidents continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and have yet to decide whether fall sports will go on as scheduled.
“We’re still planning as if we’re playing football this season. That’s always been our goal to plan to play,” Lyons said. “I don’t think there is any question everyone is looking forward to getting to the point where we can play football and play safely.
“I think it will be more clear in the next couple weeks. The NCAA Board of Governors has a meeting coming up. We need to be patient.”
Lyons is hopeful the NCAA will not make a blanket ruling concerning FCS football.
“I’m hopeful institutions and conferences are allowed to make those decisions,” said Lyons. “I’m hopeful with where we’re at in the country and how things are going in the upper Midwest, we’ll be able to make those decisions independently.”
ISU lost its Sept. 4 football season opener against Illinois when the Big Ten Conference decided to play a conference-only schedule this season. According to Lyons, the possibility still exists the Redbirds will schedule a game to replace the contest canceled.
“There are conversations taking place, but we haven’t made any commitments,” he said.
