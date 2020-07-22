Illinois State University athletics announces three COVID-19 positives out of 123 recent tests

Lyons said the positive from the basketball team “activated campus protocols for quarantining on campus. It’s a good test to start those protocols. His roommate also is in quarantine.”

Lyons said Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conference athletic directors and university presidents continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and have yet to decide whether fall sports will go on as scheduled.

“We’re still planning as if we’re playing football this season. That’s always been our goal to plan to play,” Lyons said. “I don’t think there is any question everyone is looking forward to getting to the point where we can play football and play safely.

“I think it will be more clear in the next couple weeks. The NCAA Board of Governors has a meeting coming up. We need to be patient.”

Lyons is hopeful the NCAA will not make a blanket ruling concerning FCS football.

“I’m hopeful institutions and conferences are allowed to make those decisions,” said Lyons. “I’m hopeful with where we’re at in the country and how things are going in the upper Midwest, we’ll be able to make those decisions independently.”