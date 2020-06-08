Iowa players voice unity amid racism allegations in program

Dozens of former players followed with anecdotes about bullying, racist remarks and other mistreatment while they were at Iowa. Several African American former players brought up issues they attributed to Doyle.

Former Iowa linebacker Terrance Pryor said Doyle had told him he should take up rowing, then added, "Oh, wait, black people don't like boats in water, do they?" Former safety Diaunte Morrow alleged Doyle had told him he would send him "back to the ghetto." Former defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba told of Doyle admonishing a black teammate and then asked him why he walked with swagger. "I'll put you back on the streets," Doyle told the teammate, according to Rugamba.

Doyle, who earns $800,000 a year and is the highest paid strength coach in college football, was placed on paid leave Saturday night. He issued a statement Sunday denying any "unethical behavior or bias" based on race.

Black former players also said they were targeted for drug tests more often than their white teammates. The tests are supposed to be random.

"I feel the way we've done it has been equitable and fair," Ferentz said.