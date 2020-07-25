Kansas adds Southern Illinois; Oklahoma-Missouri State moved up

Missouri Valley Football Conference programs Southern Illinois and Missouri State both still hope to get in money games with Big 12 Conference teams.
Kansas has added Southern Illinois to open its season in just over a month.
Oklahoma has moved its scheduled game with Missouri State up a week.
The Kansas-SIU revision came after New Hampshire backed out of the game Sept. 5 because of the Colonial Athletic Conference's decision to suspend fall sports due to COVID-19.
The Jayhawks and Salukis will play for the fourth time on Aug. 29 at Memorial Stadium.
Jayhawks athletic director Jeff Long said Saturday the school wanted to look regionally for an opponent and that whatever school was chosen had to adhere to Big 12 testing protocols once they have been set.
Whether the game actually takes place has yet to be determined. MVFC presidents are expected to address their season in the coming week.
The Oklahoma-Missouri State game scheduled for Sept. 5 in Norman has been moved to one week earlier, Aug. 29, University of Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said.
The NCAA has approved a waiver requested by both schools, allowing them more flexibility in dealing with potential issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from Castiglione.
"If the season is indeed permitted to start as scheduled, the benefit of extra time between games will help our teams manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur," Castiglione said.
