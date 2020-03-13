Linebacker Danny Trevathan returning to the Bears on a 3-year deal, report says

CHICAGO — Danny Trevathan represents one of the best of many moves general manager Ryan Pace has made in free agency, the rare big-dollar signing to play out his entire contract.

Trevathan did so well for the Bears, both as a player and a leader on and off the field, that the team is keeping him around. NFL Media reported Thursday night that the Bears have re-signed Trevathan, who was set to be an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, to a three-year contract. One source said the deal can total $24 million.

The inside linebacker, who turns 30 on March 24, made 70 tackles in nine games last season, adding one sack and a forced fumble. He was standout for the 2018 defense with 102 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

His return ensures he will be starting next to Roquan Smith in the middle of the defense, giving the Bears two players with good range. It also gives coordinator Chuck Pagano a lot of options in sub packages, which dominate action in the current NFL.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bears originally signed Trevathan in 2016 when he was coming off a Super Bowl championship with the Broncos. He signed a four-year, $28 million contract and immediately stabilized the middle of the defense.