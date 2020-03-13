Linebacker Danny Trevathan returning to the Bears on a 3-year deal, report says

CHICAGO — Danny Trevathan represents one of the best of many moves general manager Ryan Pace has made in free agency, the rare big-dollar signing to play out his entire contract.
Trevathan did so well for the Bears, both as a player and a leader on and off the field, that the team is keeping him around. NFL Media reported Thursday night that the Bears have re-signed Trevathan, who was set to be an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, to a three-year contract. One source said the deal can total $24 million.
The inside linebacker, who turns 30 on March 24, made 70 tackles in nine games last season, adding one sack and a forced fumble. He was standout for the 2018 defense with 102 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
His return ensures he will be starting next to Roquan Smith in the middle of the defense, giving the Bears two players with good range. It also gives coordinator Chuck Pagano a lot of options in sub packages, which dominate action in the current NFL.
The Bears originally signed Trevathan in 2016 when he was coming off a Super Bowl championship with the Broncos. He signed a four-year, $28 million contract and immediately stabilized the middle of the defense.
Trevathan has missed 16 games over four seasons. He went on injured reserve last season with a left elbow injury that cost him the final seven games. Trevathan missed four games in 2017 and seven in 2016.
Trevathan's return virtually guarantees Nick Kwiatkowski, a 2016 fourth-round draft pick, will depart in free agency. Kwiatkowski, 26, could command $5 million or more per season on the open market.
Re-signing Trevathan also brings into focus the situation with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, whose fifth-year option for 2020 is for $13.2 million. Other teams believe Floyd could become a salary-cap casualty, and putting good money into Trevathan could increase that likelihood.
The Bears have until the start of the new league year Wednesday to part ways with Floyd before that salary is fully guaranteed.