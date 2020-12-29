'Losing is not OK,' new Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller exudes passion for job

CHAMPAIGN — There's a passion in Bart Miller's voice for coaching football. You can sense it, feel it through the Zoom screens that have partially defined communication in 2020.
His voice is firm. His plans are clear He's an offensive line coach who want to live in the weight room, who wants to foster trust and competition throughout the offensive line unit all while knowing the job — crashing into defenders and moving them — is inherently difficult.
On Tuesday, he was announced as Illinois' new offensive line coach, the second announced member of head coach Bret Bielema's coaching staff. Tony Petersen was announced as the team's new offensive coordinator on Monday night.
It's the second time Bielema and Miller will work together. The first was in 2012 when Miller was the offensive line coach at Wisconsin and Bielema was the head coach. That was the first full-time coaching gig for Miller, a graduate of Elk Grove High School in Illinois.
“We want guys who want to win, who want to be great," Miller said. "Losing is not OK. Those guys will know that. They need to win at everything they do: Winning in the classroom, winning off the field, winning on the field, the practice field. All those things help foster this culture that you’re a part of something greater than yourself and take an immense amount of pride in that and you’re going to work to make that better everyday. That’s what we do in our unit."
Miller comes to Illinois after two seasons as offensive line coach and offensive run-game coordinator at Wyoming. He'll inherit a group of returners that includes veterans Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe, Doug Kramer Jr., Verdis Brown and Blake Jeresaty. All-Big Ten guard Kendrick Green declared for the NFL Draft.
He's got ways to build camaraderie with his offensive line. Miller makes a "Knockdown Trophy" to give to the player with the most knockdowns at the end of the season. Consider it like the NHL's Stanley Cup. A name is etched into the trophy and the winner gets to take it home for a weekend to celebrate.
“Bart was able to show early in his career how effective he is as a teacher and motivator of young men,” Bielema said in a statement. “As a young coach I hired him as an offensive line coach and he helped us capture our third consecutive Big Ten title. Bart has Midwest roots and will help us recruit and keep Illinois players at home wearing the Orange and Blue. We are very excited to have Bart join our Illini family.”
Miller’s first full-time coaching position came as the offensive line coach at Wisconsin under Bielema in 2012. He took over the offensive line unit in September of 2012 after serving as a graduate assistant coach the previous season at Wisconsin. The Badgers ranked No. 13 in the nation in rushing offense in 2012, averaging 236.36 rushing yards per game. Wisconsin won its third straight Big Ten Championship that season, defeating Nebraska 70-31 in the Big Ten Championship Game, and played in a third consecutive Rose Bowl.
In his latest stop at Wyoming, Miller joined the Cowboy staff in 2019 as offensive line coach and was promoted to offensive run-game coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties for the 2020 season. In his first season coaching the offensive line, the Cowboys were one of a named to the 2019 Joe Moore Award Honor Roll, honoring the top collegiate offensive line unit in the nation. Wyoming’s offensive line also paved the way for the Cowboys to rank No. 2 in the Mountain West Conference and No. 23 in the nation in rushing offense in 2019, averaging 214.8 rushing yards per game.
He's had stops at Minnesota, Ohio, Air Force, New Mexico State and Florida Atlantic, but all of the ethos were the same.
“I want the meanest, toughest, nastiest dudes on the field," Miller said. "That’s what I’ve done at all the places I’ve been. That’s the way we fostered things at Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, Wyoming, you name it. I think that’s the only way to play the game. Regardless of your formation structure, you still have those five up front and we’re going to knock people around and that’s what we want to do.
“I think that’s going to be the Illinois way, playing a physical brand of football."
Miller and Bielema have kept in touch throughout the years, even after Miller left Wisconsin for New Mexico State, his alma mater, following the 2012 season. Their vision for Illinois, which includes winning at a high clip, recruiting heavily in state — which Miller is quite familiar with — all line up. Miller knows that the state of Illinois, and the midwest at large, is loaded with offensive linemen who want to work.
Now it's time to implement that vision in Champaign.
“Tremendous amount of training, physical work and getting these guys where we want to be so we can do what we’re all wanting here to happen and win that championship and lead the Big Ten in these offensive categories but also work to be the best offensive line in this conference," Miller said. :That’s hopefully then the best offensive line in the country. That’s not a coach speak, that’s not cliché, that’s the goal and it’s happened at other places.
"It might not happen overnight but there’s no reason we’re not working for that and that’s a realistic thing at the University of Illinois. I want this to be an O-Line school. That’s our mentality. We’re going to work towards that everyday and they’re going to train towards that everyday."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25