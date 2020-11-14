No. 16 Marshall wins 42-14 on plane crash's 50th anniversary

A 46-yard pass to Johnson and a 14-yarder to Gaines were followed by Gammage's second TD grab. Gammage went up high for a 28-yard catch in the end zone for a 28-7 lead.

Marshall shifted to its passing attack after Middle Tennessee held running back Brenden Knox in check. Knox, who entered the game averaging 112 yards on the ground, was held to 70 yards on 16 carries.

"We shut the run down really well," Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill coach. "The run being stopped so well, they went to the pass and he did a nice job. (Wells) picked us apart."

Middle Tennessee (2-6, 2-4) couldn't do much against the nation's top rush defense. O'Hara, whose 476 rushing yards entering the game were the third most for a quarterback nationally, was limited to 39 yards on 11 carries. He ran for a score, threw for another and completed 29 of 44 passes for 241 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders had not played in three weeks after Charlotte called off last week's game against them due to COVID-19 issues. The postponement came a day before the game and kept Middle Tennessee from getting extra work for Marshall.