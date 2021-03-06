North Dakota State bounces back with 25-0 victory

Zeb Noland threw two touchdown passes and three-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State rebounded from an upset last week to blank Missouri State, 25-0, in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game on Saturday in Springfield, Mo.
The Bison (3-1, 2-1 MVFC) had their FCS-record 39-game win streak snapped by Southern Illinois in a 38-14 loss last week, but jumped out to a 25-0 halftime lead over the Bears (1-4, 1-1) and rode their defense to the victory.
The Bison had seven sacks, three by Spencer Waege, and held the Bears to 63 yards on the ground and 221 total.
Noland completed 10 of 15 passes with touchdown throws of 7 yards to Noah Gindorff and 81 to Braylon Henderson, who got behind the defense to make the deep reception and cruise into the end zone for his first career score.
The Bison spent most of their time on the ground with 272 yards. Jalen Bussey led the way with 90 yards, including a 53-yard score in which he slipped through the line and went virtually untouched down the left side.
Gronowski's video game stats send S. Dakota past W. Illinois
South Dakota State 45, Western Illinois 10: South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski accounted for 317 total yards and four touchdowns and the Jackrabbits trounced Western Illinois at Brookings, S.D.
He threw for 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for 120 yards on four carries with two scores. Gronowski's 22-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter was the game's first score.
His 80-yard touchdown run with 4:55 left before halftime gave South Dakota State (2-1, 2-1) a 35-3 lead.
Gronowski threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Janke and a 12-yarder to Mason Leighton for a 42-10 advantage 41 seconds before halftime.
Isaiah Davis ran for 118 yards on nine carries and touchdown for the Jackrabbits as they amassed 531 total yards; 328 of which came on the ground.
Western Illinois' (0-2, 0-2) Connor Sampson threw for 278 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted three times.
Southern Illinois 30, Youngstown State 22: Nic Baker threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another and Southern Illinois overcame Youngstown State's fast start for a comeback win at Youngstown, Ohio.
It was the first win for the Salukis (3-1, 2-1) in Youngstown since the 2012 season. Offensively, the 22-point effort of the Penguins (0-3, 0-3) was its best of the season after having scored a single touchdown entering Saturday's contest.
On its final drive, Youngstown State put together a nine-play, 55-yard drive getting to the Southern Illinois 25 before turning it over on downs with 55 seconds remaining.
The Penguins built leads of 12-0 and 19-7 before Southern Illinois staged its rally. Baker ran it in from 17 yards 25 seconds before halftime reducing the deficit to six after the missed point after attempt. The Salukis emerged from halftime with Baker leading a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that culminated with his 2-yard touchdown pass to Justin Strong for a 20-19 lead and they led the rest of the way.
Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 124 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns for the Penguins.