North Dakota State bounces back with 25-0 victory

He threw for 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for 120 yards on four carries with two scores. Gronowski's 22-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter was the game's first score.

His 80-yard touchdown run with 4:55 left before halftime gave South Dakota State (2-1, 2-1) a 35-3 lead.

Gronowski threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Janke and a 12-yarder to Mason Leighton for a 42-10 advantage 41 seconds before halftime.

Isaiah Davis ran for 118 yards on nine carries and touchdown for the Jackrabbits as they amassed 531 total yards; 328 of which came on the ground.

Western Illinois' (0-2, 0-2) Connor Sampson threw for 278 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted three times.

Southern Illinois 30, Youngstown State 22: Nic Baker threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another and Southern Illinois overcame Youngstown State's fast start for a comeback win at Youngstown, Ohio.

It was the first win for the Salukis (3-1, 2-1) in Youngstown since the 2012 season. Offensively, the 22-point effort of the Penguins (0-3, 0-3) was its best of the season after having scored a single touchdown entering Saturday's contest.