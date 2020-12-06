South Carolina names Oklahoma's Beamer its football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has made it official, hiring ex-assistant Shane Beamer as its head football coach.

Beamer, 43, came to campus on Sunday alongside athletic director Ray Tanner and was introduced to the team after spending the past three seasons as assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma.

The son of longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer takes over for Will Muschamp, who was fired last month with three games left in the season.

The Gamecocks (2-8) finished their season with a sixth consecutive loss, 41-18 at Kentucky on Saturday. Soon after that, word spread that Beamer was South Carolina's choice to replace Muschamp.

Tanner, the AD since 2012, called Beamer the "perfect fit" to lead the Gamecocks, who have gone 6-16 overall and 5-15 in the Southeastern Conference the past two seasons.

"I believe Shane's energy, enthusiasm, commitment and fondness for our school and program will be met favorably by our student-athletes, staff and fans," Tanner said in a statement.