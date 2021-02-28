Southern Illinois ends North Dakota State's 39-game winning streak

CARBONDALE — Javon Williams Jr. and Romeir Elliott each had a pair of touchdown runs, and Southern Illinois beat top-ranked North Dakota State 38-14 on Saturday that ended the Bison's 39-game winning streak.

North Dakota State (2-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley), which has won three straight FCS championships, last lost on Nov. 4, 2017 to then-No. 8 South Dakota State.

"We didn't show up and play very well," Bison coach Matt Entz said. "There was not any position group that played well."

It was the Bison's worst defeat since a 37-6 loss at Cal Poly during the 2005 season.

Williams ran for a 3-yard score and Elliott broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Both scores followed a North Dakota State turnover. Elliott finished with 91 yards rushing and Williams had 41, and the pair also had touchdown runs in the second quarter.

The Salukis (2-1, 1-1) snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Bison, who were 16½-point favorites.

"This game will be recognized for a long time, maybe the biggest win in that stadium," Southern Illinois coach Nick Hill said of ending North Dakota State's FCS-record winning streak.