Southern Illinois shocks Weber State in FCS first-round playoff game

Stone Labanowitz lofted a rainbow of a fourth-down pass to the back corner of the end zone for Branson Combs with under a minute left and Southern Illinois upset Weber State, 34-31, in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday at Ogden, Utah.

The Salukis, making their first playoff appearance since 2009, answered Weber State point for point in a frantic fourth quarter and sealed the upset when Raquan Lindsey sacked Weber's Bronson Barron as time expired.

The four-time Big Sky Conference champion Wildcats (5-1) were making a fifth-straight appearance in the playoffs.

SIU (6-3) meets top-seeded South Dakota State in the quarterfinals. Southern Illinois was thumped, 44-3, by SDSU on March 20.

Labanowitz was 21-of-34 passing for 264 yards with two touchdowns.

N. Dakota 44, Missouri St. 10: Tommy Schuster threw two first-quarter touchdown passes and North Dakota never trailed in its win over Missouri State at Grand Forks, N.D.

The Fighting Hawks won their first playoff game since moving to the FCS in 2008. North Dakota (5-1) will play at third-seeded and No. 1 James Madison in the quarterfinals.