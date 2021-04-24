Southern Illinois shocks Weber State in FCS first-round playoff game

Stone Labanowitz lofted a rainbow of a fourth-down pass to the back corner of the end zone for Branson Combs with under a minute left and Southern Illinois upset Weber State, 34-31, in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday at Ogden, Utah.
The Salukis, making their first playoff appearance since 2009, answered Weber State point for point in a frantic fourth quarter and sealed the upset when Raquan Lindsey sacked Weber's Bronson Barron as time expired.
The four-time Big Sky Conference champion Wildcats (5-1) were making a fifth-straight appearance in the playoffs.
SIU (6-3) meets top-seeded South Dakota State in the quarterfinals. Southern Illinois was thumped, 44-3, by SDSU on March 20.
Labanowitz was 21-of-34 passing for 264 yards with two touchdowns.
N. Dakota 44, Missouri St. 10: Tommy Schuster threw two first-quarter touchdown passes and North Dakota never trailed in its win over Missouri State at Grand Forks, N.D.
The Fighting Hawks won their first playoff game since moving to the FCS in 2008. North Dakota (5-1) will play at third-seeded and No. 1 James Madison in the quarterfinals.
Missouri State (5-5) went three-and-out on its first two possessions and Schuster hit Garrett Maag for a 50-yard touchdown before connecting with Bo Belquist for a 38-yard score on a flea flicker to make it 14-0 with 8 minutes left in the first quarter and the Fighting Hawks led the rest of the way.
S. Dakota State 31, Holy Cross 3: Mark Gronowski passed for three touchdowns, Isaiah Davis ran for 156 yards and another score and South Dakota State, the No. 1 seed, walloped Holy Cross at Brookings, S.D.
The second-ranked Jackrabbits (6-1) held Patriot League champion Holy Cross (3-1) to 198 yards of offense while rolling up 439. The defense recorded four sacks and eight tackles for loss. Special teams blocked a field goal attempt and recovered a fumble after a punt.
N.D. State 42, E. Washington 20: Dominic Gonnella ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns and Jalen Bussey ran for 143 yards and North Dakota State rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to smash Eastern Washington at Fargo, N.D.
The Bison (7-2) advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 2-seed Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas on May 1.
Eastern Washington (5-2) scored three touchdowns in its first three possessions and built a 20-7 lead. In those first three drives the Big Sky Conference's at-large bid piled up 217 yards of offense scoring on drives of 85, 53 and 79 yards. Eric Barriere's 3-yard slant pass to Andrew Boston made it 20-7 for the Eagles with 10 minutes before halftime.