Texas A&M runs past North Carolina in Orange Bowl, 41-27

Fitting, in a season when young players scored the overwhelming majority of Texas A&M's touchdowns, a freshman had the final two scores.

"I just can't wait for next season," Achane said.

Sam Howell passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Josh Downs, for the Tar Heels (8-4). North Carolina was without leading rushers Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, leading receiver Dyami Brown and top tackler Chazz Surratt — all of whom opted out of the bowl game.

"We were so close," Howell said. "We played a heck of a game out there tonight and just came up short. We were right there."

The ACC sent two teams to the playoff but went 0-6 in bowls, four of those losses by two touchdowns or more.

Howell — a likely Heisman Trophy candidate in 2021 — did his best to change that stat. He tied the Tar Heels' career TD passing record of 68 with his three scoring throws, all of which gave North Carolina leads.

"We lost 4,000 yards coming into the game and still had a chance against the No. 5 team to win," UNC coach Mack Brown said.