Texas fires Herman after 4 seasons, hires Tide OC Sarkisian

"After much deliberation and a great deal of thought, as I looked back at the totality of where our football program is and in discussing its future, it became apparent that it was in the best interest of the University of Texas to move in a different direction," Del Conte said.

Herman's best season was 2018, the only time he got the Longhorns to the Big 12 title game. They finished that season with a dominating win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl that prompted quarterback Sam Ehlinger's now-infamous "We're ba-aack!" statement to a national television audience.

Texas instead sunk back to the middle of the pack in the Big 12. The Longhorns reached as high as No. 8 early in the pandemic-stricken 2020 season before quickly fading. They were, in effect, eliminated from the Big 12 title game with a 23-20 home loss to Iowa State with two games left.

Frustrated by the stagnation, Texas also saw ominous signs in recruiting. Several of the state's top players signed elsewhere or backed off commitments last month.

Herman, 45, seemed to be the sure-fire candidate to return Texas to glory when he was hired after two successful seasons at Houston. Yet there were moments that suggested he just wasn't ready for the spotlight of the Texas job and struggled to grow into it.