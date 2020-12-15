Tupper: Illinois' Lovie Smith hire was a Hail Mary that fell incomplete

CHAMPAIGN — When he first hatched the plan to hire former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith to revive the wobbling Illini football program, Josh Whitman was hailed for crafting a big, bold, blockbuster idea.
You gotta admit, when you first heard Illinois’ new Athletics Director had gone to Florida, cut a deal with Lovie and was rolling him out at the introductory press conference, it all seemed pretty cool. NFL pedigree, ties in recruiting hotbeds like Chicago, St. Louis, Texas and Florida. A respected defensive architect. It was March of 2016 and before Lovie could win a game, Josh was winning points for thinking way, way outside of the box.
But sometimes even the grandest experiments fail and this one did, rather emphatically. By the time Whitman fired him over the weekend, Lovie’s record stood at 17 wins, 39 losses and zero enthusiasm within a shrinking fan base.
In the end, Lovie is being replaced because was wasn’t good at coaching or at recruiting and if you’re going to be a successful college football coach, you’d better be very good at both.
And while Whitman praised his leadership within the program, Lovie was not an effective “face of the program,” mainly because he had an odd distaste for talking in any substantive way about that very program.
Lovie made difficult the part of the job that should be both easy and enjoyable. He would rather gargle with razor blades than share what he was thinking on that deep pass on third-and-13.
He hated doing his weekly radio show, he participated in public functions reluctantly and he had no appetite whatsoever for things like throwing out the first pitch at a Cubs or Cardinals game. That’s supposed to be the fun stuff.
Work hard at wooing the high school coaches in the home state? Rubbish! He had no inclination to do that, either.
None of that would have mattered if he spent the months of September, October and November winning more football games than he lost, developing game plans opponents feared and filling the seats at Memorial Stadium. Fans and donors overlook quirky coaches if they produce teams that compete for titles and land in New Year’s Day bowl games.
But the combination of losing, losing ugly and an utter unwillingness to play the public relations game isn’t worth fighting for, even if he was valued as a kind of father figure by a number of the players.
When Whitman was hired, the smartest people on the search committee told him two words when describing his No. 1 priority. “Fix football.”
Whitman took that to heart and he threw for the end zone on his very first hire. Lovie Smith sounded like a gamble well-taken. It just didn’t happen and the Hail Mary! fell incomplete.
Now Whitman gets another chance.
Coming off a bizarre, financially costly year due to the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to get it right.
In the months ahead, it would seem logical that all of us will be looking for a fresh start. Let’s hope Whitman can find that special person who can solve one of sports great riddles and give Illini football a fresh start too.
As we’ve learned once again, finding that special someone is no easy task.
Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review.
