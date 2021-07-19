Watch now: CCIW, WIAC football teams to meet in newly created November bowl

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football teams will have an added opportunity at postseason play after the CCIW and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced the Culver’s Isthmus Bowl on Monday.

The team with the best record from each conference that does not qualify for the NCAA Division III playoffs will play in the inaugural game on Nov. 20 at Verona Area High School in Madison, Wis.

“It’s a great idea. It’s good for the CCIW and the WIAC,” Illinois Wesleyan coach Norm Eash said. “I think it will be kind of fun. It’s two great conferences. We have a lot of respect for the WIAC, and I’m sure the WIAC has respect for the CCIW.”

Eash said the game would have been perfect for his Titans in 2018 when they tied North Central for the conference title. The Cardinals won the tiebreaker for the CCIW’s automatic NCAA berth, and IWU was not given an at-large bid.

“It gives you an extra game if you don’t make the playoffs. It’s something special,” said Eash. “It gives you a little motivation. Geographically, it’s good for all the CCIW schools. It’s not too far.”

CCIW executive director Maureen Harty likes the additional chance for postseason play for one of the league’s programs.

“The members of the CCIW are thrilled to be part of the Culver’s Isthmus Bowl and for the opportunity to provide an additional postseason experience for our student-athletes,” Harty said. “With the depth of football talent in the CCIW and the WIAC, fans will be treated to a very competitive contest. We appreciate the support of all the sponsors who are helping to make this happen.”

Tickets for the bowl game are $10.00 and will go on sale starting October 1. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Special Olympics. For ticketing and game information, visit isthmusbowl.com or contact isthmusbowl@gmail.com.

