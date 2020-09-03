Watch now: Eureka College sets five-game spring football schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA — After an extended offseason, Eureka College has finalized its 2021 football schedule.

The Red Devils will play five games in the spring of 2021, starting with a home opener against Aurora on March 20 at McKinzie Field.

Although the traditional NCAA Division III playoffs won't be held this academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be an opportunity to compete for a conference title.

For the 2020-21 season, the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference has created a league structure that features two divisions, the North and South.

During the first three weeks of the season, the Red Devils will play a round-robin divisional schedule against their fellow South division rivals, Aurora, Benedictine and Concordia of Chicago.

In Week 4, the top two teams of each division will compete in a semifinal round to decide which teams will play for the conference crown in Week 5.

The remaining four teams will be scheduled to play each other in Week 4 and the six teams not competing in the championship game the following week will be scheduled to play a season finale, as well.

The Red Devils started their modified fall practice schedule last week.