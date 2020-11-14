Watch now: Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson deals with loss of wife

“It was about a 10-year grind. I look back and the beginning of this was when we were still in Bloomington-Normal,” said Johnson. “The things she did didn’t make you think of Alzheimer’s, but she started to struggle with some things.”

Danita’s initial diagnosis was post menopausal depression and she began receiving hormone treatment.

“It went on like that for several years, and she continued to get worse,” Denver said. “She was diagnosed (with Alzheimer’s) in December of 2013, I believe. It was just an awful thing to happen. I can’t imagine a more cruel and ironic thing to happen to someone as full of life as she was.”

Danita was a guidance counselor at Normal Community High School while her husband was coaching the Redbirds to a 48-54 record over nine seasons. Denver guided ISU to the Division I-AA playoffs in 2006.

“So many great memories, so many great people I got to be around both with the university and athletic department and also in the community,” Denver said. “We lived in Bloomington-Normal longer than we lived anywhere else as a family. We had some real success and we also had a little bit of trouble gaining that consistency we were striving so hard for.