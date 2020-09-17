Watch now: Getting scholarship at Marshall just a (long) snap for Central Catholic graduate Zach Appio

"That helped me get experience so when I actually got in a game I'm not surprised how fast everything is. That helped me get through those times of doubt. As the years went on I started have more fun with it. That really helped me, especially last year."

"I trained with Chris a couple times. Early on he helped with form and figuring out the little things," said Appio, an exercise science major who would like to become a strength and conditioning coach. "He had a great career with ISU. When I went to the ISU camps he definitely helped me out there, especially with him coming from Central. He would be around a couple times and I always tried to pick his brain."

Appio's parents, Sherri and Jim, moved from Normal to Peru after he graduated from Central Catholic. They make the 7½-hour drive to Marshall a regular event.

Capacity is limited for Marshall home games this year because of COVID-19, but players are still given a couple tickets.