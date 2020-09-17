Watch now: Getting scholarship at Marshall just a (long) snap for Central Catholic graduate Zach Appio

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Zach Appio figured nothing was unusual a couple weeks ago. Marshall University was in a football team meeting going through punt films.
"We get through a couple clips and the next thing that pops up says, 'Congrats Zach Appio, you've got put on scholarship,' " said the Central Catholic High School graduate. "The lights came on and I didn't know what to do. I folded over in my legs and everybody was patting me on the back and shaking me. It was a pretty cool sight."
More like a snap.
Appio waited three years as a walk-on long snapper for the Thundering Herd before getting his first playing time two weeks ago in a 59-0 victory over Eastern Kentucky in a game televised by ESPN.
The redshirt junior be on national TV again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when Marshall entertains No. 23-ranked Appalachian State on CBS.
Of course, Appio hopes he's not signaled out by the commentators.
"It's crazy how much exposure we're getting right now," he said. "It's hard not to think about (a bad snap on national TV), but when you go out there you're not thinking about it as much and you're really into the game. It's definitely a great opportunity to play on those high marquee channels."
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Appio was a lineman at Central Catholic. He got interested in long snapping from then Saints assistant coach Jim Malinowski, handling extra points and field goals as a junior and adding punt snaps as a senior.
Appio also attended long snapping camps in Chicago from Chris Rubio, a respected expert in the subject. Appio was ranked the 26th best long snapper in the Class of 2017 by Rubio Long Snapping with a 4.5 rating.
"That got me a lot of exposure and I started tuning up the fine details of long snapping," he said.
Marshall contacted Appio before a Central Catholic game as a senior and told him they would be attending.
"They gave me their information and I kept in contact with them. I basically nagged at them and told them I was still interested," he said. "Eventually they gave me a preferred walk-on, and I took that opportunity."
Appio redshirted as a freshman in 2017. He then sat behind Matt Beardall, a four-year starter and all-Conference USA performer, for two years before getting his chance this season.
"It was definitely difficult at first going from playing all the time (in high school) to now sitting on the bench," he said.
But in practices, Appio would snap for the scout team against Marshall's punt block unit.
"I got the mentality that I was going to be the best scout long snapper in the country. That kept me motivated and gave our punt team a good look," he said. "I envisioned it as another opportunity to get better and go against an actual live punt block team.
"That helped me get experience so when I actually got in a game I'm not surprised how fast everything is. That helped me get through those times of doubt. As the years went on I started have more fun with it. That really helped me, especially last year."
Another Central Catholic graduate, Chris Highland, became an FCS All-American long snapper for Illinois State.
"I trained with Chris a couple times. Early on he helped with form and figuring out the little things," said Appio, an exercise science major who would like to become a strength and conditioning coach. "He had a great career with ISU. When I went to the ISU camps he definitely helped me out there, especially with him coming from Central. He would be around a couple times and I always tried to pick his brain."
Appio's parents, Sherri and Jim, moved from Normal to Peru after he graduated from Central Catholic. They make the 7½-hour drive to Marshall a regular event.
Capacity is limited for Marshall home games this year because of COVID-19, but players are still given a couple tickets.
"They've come to every game ever since my freshman year. It didn't matter if I was playing or not they just wanted be out here and see me and enjoy the experience," said Appio. "They even go on the road games. They're troopers. They come out to every game they can."
