Watch now: Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler has 'a little bit more to prove' in senior year

He's locked in on football and, along with Smith, has praised the potential of this year's team — which Smith has called the best of his tenure. On Wednesday, the team had its first padded practice and wore full pads on Thursday. This could be Eifler's last season in Champaign, though the NCAA has essentially made this season a "free season" that won't count towards the eligibility clock and seniors who elect to return next year won't count towards the 85-player scholarship limit.

Perhaps that's a conversation for a different day. Eifler and the Illini are looking at the moment in front of them.

“I feel like that buzz around the team, once we kind of put the pads back on, every practice I feel like there’s some juice and energy because guys missed playing sports," Eifler said. "They missed the game they love so much. They know this is a chance, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We won’t have the same opportunity in 2021, who knows? We know we have the opportunity and the opportunity is right now. There’s no handouts. Everybody is kind of starting at the same level. We finally have a level field to play on.