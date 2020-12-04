Watch now: Veteran football coaches endure a full year without games

For Norm Eash, it’s 1966. For Brock Spack, it’s 1976.
Ted Schmitz goes back even further.
An entire calendar year without a live football game was an unfathomable concept back in February. Yet veteran coaches are living it — and not liking it one bit — for the first time since they were children in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Awful,” said Spack, Illinois State’s head coach. “It’s our way of life, and our way of life has been taken away from us. It’s been the toughest year of my life, and I’m not the only person saying that.”
Brock Spack on Saturday's Illinois State scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/lLdxmh36o3— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) October 17, 2020
Eash, Illinois Wesleyan’s coach, played four years of football at Chenoa High School before joining the team at IWU. The past 46 years have been spent as either a high school or college coach. That means 1966 is Eash’s last complete year without football.
“That’s pretty amazing. I’ve never had a fall like this,” Eash said. “It’s been hard.”
Coaching football is hardly a 9 to 5 occupation. It’s a demanding profession. To suddenly be without the energy and motivation of games is a shock to the system.
“We spend our days and nights getting ready for this. Not playing games is really difficult,” said Spack. “I’ve talked to other coaches who are going through the same thing. It’s therapeutic.”
Spack’s last year without football would have been all the way back to the late 1960s if not for the Rockford public schools canceling extracurricular activities his freshman year in high school because of budget woes. He began playing junior football when he was 7.
Schmitz, the long-time color man on WJBC radio broadcasts of ISU football, said 1958 was the last year he endured without football only because junior football had not begun at the time.
Schmitz played at Streator High School and Eastern Illinois. His coaching career featured stops at ISU and in the Canadian Football League.
“Once I got to high school, I’ve been in football ever since,” Schmitz said. “It’s been terrible. It really has. When you watch games on TV, you get even more sick. I’ve missed it. I’ve missed it a lot. I can’t wait till we get started. I hope to God we get to go in the spring.”
“For me, it’s a nightmare. I’ve never been through this in my life,” Etheridge said of the unwanted layoff. “My wife is ready for me to get back to work. She’s not used to me being here. It will all pan out, I guess. We’ve got to ride through the storm.”
ISU’s Missouri Valley Football Conference and IWU’s College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin both canceled their fall schedule with hopes of playing in the spring. ISU has announced a Feb. 20 start to an eight-game season, while the CCIW has yet to release game dates.
The Redbirds wrapped up a fall session of practice in October and begin a two-week ramp up to preseason training camp on Jan. 8.
Thanks to Illinois State media relations for a few clips from Saturday's scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/FfeQUqenot— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) October 24, 2020
“Coaches and players are animals of routine,” said Spack. “I hate being out of a routine.”
Support Local Journalism
While suddenly free fall Saturdays allow for plenty of college football watching, Spack was well aware which Saturday he would have been in Fargo, N.D., taking on defending FCS national champion North Dakota State.
“I thought I should be taking grief from their fans right now. You miss that,” Spack said. “I crack jokes with them, and they crack jokes back at me.”
A former defensive coordinator at Purdue, Spack has enjoyed tuning in to Big Ten Conference action.
“I’ve watched a lot of it. It’s going through my head what I would do in certain situations,” he said. “And it’s been fun watching more pro football than ever.”
Eash has watched more college football as well but also worked in to his Saturday mornings an hour walk or bike ride with wife Cheryl.
“It’s hard as a coach to not have that game intensity level and the nerves you have,” Eash said. “As a player and coach, you develop a routine of what you do on game days.”
Spack and Eash have the task of maintaining morale among players who are unable to do what they trained to do for many years.
“I thought our energy level was very good. I thought they competed. That’s how they did it, and we got a lot better,” Spack said of fall drills. “I worry about the players constantly. I hope they understand that.
"I really worry about their mental and physical health. It’s being able to manage disappointment with our staff, our players and our recruits, particularly our recruits from Illinois who didn’t get to play. I can’t say ‘I know what you’re going through’ because this has never happened.”
Schmitz greatly enjoyed attending ISU’s fall practices, while social distancing on the west side of Hancock Stadium.
“That was fortunate,” Schmitz said. “It wasn’t the same, but it was sure good to have practices to go to to watch some live football.”
Eash opted for a demanding fall with seven weeks of five practices per week.
“It was grueling for our kids, but it kept them involved. It kept their minds off COVID,” said Eash. “We worked hard. That’s the only way we could find out the identity of our team. It was disappointing not to play a game, but we got a lot done. I’m glad we did it that way.”
While trying to affix some normalcy to an strikingly abnormal situation, ISU has adapted its calendar. The current month of December is actually similar to a typical July. January will be like the training camp month of August with February equating to the usual September start of the season.
“The weather will improve as we move through our season. Usually it gets worse,” said a glass-half-full Spack.
Etheridge also is emphasizing optimism.
“It’s been tough on our guys. I keep telling them it’s coming one of these days,” Etheridge said. “We’re knocking on the door now. We’re close.”
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020
Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…
Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion.
Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.
Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!