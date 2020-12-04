Watch now: Veteran football coaches endure a full year without games

“We spend our days and nights getting ready for this. Not playing games is really difficult,” said Spack. “I’ve talked to other coaches who are going through the same thing. It’s therapeutic.”

Spack’s last year without football would have been all the way back to the late 1960s if not for the Rockford public schools canceling extracurricular activities his freshman year in high school because of budget woes. He began playing junior football when he was 7.

Schmitz, the long-time color man on WJBC radio broadcasts of ISU football, said 1958 was the last year he endured without football only because junior football had not begun at the time.

Schmitz played at Streator High School and Eastern Illinois. His coaching career featured stops at ISU and in the Canadian Football League.

“Once I got to high school, I’ve been in football ever since,” Schmitz said. “It’s been terrible. It really has. When you watch games on TV, you get even more sick. I’ve missed it. I’ve missed it a lot. I can’t wait till we get started. I hope to God we get to go in the spring.”