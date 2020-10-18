Who can contain No. 2 Alabama's receivers? Not even Georgia

Waddle had a 90-yard touchdown against Georgia and has at least 120 receiving yards in all four games.

Smith has 24 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns in the past two games, displaying his strong connection with quarterback Mac Jones.

"That's just us in practice just getting chemistry down and really Mac just believing in me," Smith said. "I always tell Mac: 'You believe in me, I believe in you. I will never let you down.'"

Jones, whose three consecutive 400-yard passing games matches Tua Tagovailoa's career total, said the trust is mutual and that Smith has the confidence to say, "Throw it to me."

"He says, 'I don't care if I'm triple covered, throw it to me,'" Jones said. "It's hard to turn that down. He's a (Michael) Jordan-level competitor.

"If you can get him the ball, then he'll make the play."

Same goes for Waddle, a dangerous open-field runner who is also a threat as a punt returner. And Metchie, when he gets the chance.

The Tide also displayed their power running game with Najee Harris, who ran 31 times for 152 yards and a touchdown.