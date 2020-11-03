Former Eureka track star Olivia Morris shocked, honored at Hall of Fame induction

When Olivia Morris received the call that she had been selected as one of five members of the 2020 Eastern Illinois Athletic Hall of Fame Class, it took some convincing from her husband that she really did deserve the honor.
“It was definitely an honor for me and shock," said Morris, whose maiden name was . "All of these emotions mixed together. It really took me back to my time at Eastern, thinking about all the competitions and races.
“For me, looking at my career, I never thought I hit that elite level. My husband then told me, ‘Olivia, you got medal after medal. You were one of the only athletes on the team that could double and triple at a meet.’ Overall, just an honor and a shock.”
Her husband, Graham Morris, would know. He was there first-hand for part of her success as a former member of the EIU track and cross country team before transferring to finish his academic program and athletic career at the University of Illinois.
Olivia Morris did bring home medal after medal, not only on the track, where she was a multiple time All-OVC performer, but also on the cross country course, where she became the first EIU women’s athlete to earn All-Ohio Valley Conference honors all four seasons.
However, her story does not begin at Eastern Illinois. A multi-sport athlete at Eureka High School and the first-ever IHSA Class 1A Girls Cross Country State Champion, Morris started her collegiate career at Miami (Ohio) University.
“I was the first one in my family to go away to school," she said. "We didn’t really know how it works, how many to look at. I was so focused on my senior year being a three-sport athlete that I just wanted to keep in the moment. Miami reached out and I had a great visit. Oxford is a small town like Eureka and they have great academics.”
Morris went to Miami after being recruited by then head coach Dr. Richard Ceronie. He left to take a position at New Mexico. That departure of the coach that recruited her along with an injury to start the cross country season and finding out that she would have to take additional tests to be a teacher in Illinois prompted her to look for a new home.
Eastern Illinois, which had not recruited her out of high school, was a potential destination as she decided to transfer closer to home. She ran cross country and track her first season for Geoff Masanet (cross country) and Tom Akers (track).
Her final three years came under the tutelage of current EIU cross country coach Erin Howarth.
“When I met Coach Erin, I was probably in one of my lows," Morris said. "You have highs and lows in sports and when I met her for the first time, I was at a low. I had run one year at Miami (Ohio) and one year at EIU. I didn’t have a connection with those coaches. My confidence was low in terms of coming back from an injury. I had never done it before.
"I didn’t really have that for about two years and I wasn’t running for a purpose. I’m the type of person that if I don’t have a purpose then I’m not into it. Running was something I was super passionate about and, in my life, it was at a low. With Coach Erin, it brought back the love for the sport.”
The relationship with Howarth helped rekindle a love for running that Morris had not seen since her high school days. The results over the final three years of her EIU cross country career resulted in three straight first team All-OVC finishes including a runner-up finish as a senior. She set a then school record time in the 6K and still ranks second on the Panthers career charts in the 5K. On the track she helped the Panthers win six OVC team championships between Indoor and Outdoor Track with several podium finishes.
As a junior she was a catalyst for the women’s team cross country team winning the OVC Championship, only the second in program history and a moment she says was the highlight of her time at Eastern.
The other highlight for from her time at EIU was the mentorship that Howarth provided. Now a cross country and track coach herself along with teaching ninth-grade math, Morris folds the lessons she learned from Howarth into her own coaching style.
“Coaching is always something I wanted to do," Morris said. "I always had a positive experience with coaches that have coached me. My coaches were driven on success as an athlete but they were equally driven for you to have success in life.
"You are never going to compete at your highest level if you are not happy and confident on where you are going with your life. I had good experiences with that, so that was my goal. I want to talk to them 10 or 15 years from now and have those relationships.”
Those relationships may now have an extra twist when she returns with her team to Charleston where several meets are held at EIU. As a member of the EIU 2020 Hall of Fame Class, she will have her name, photo and accomplishments enshrined in the athletic building for those young people to see.
“It’s pretty surreal. I will probably use it to start conversations with the athletes," Morris said. "Tell them that you don’t have to be the star athlete and still can see success. I was not a champion all the time, but I was consistent over my career.
"Tell them to look at the other athletes in the Hall of Fame. Someone going in with me like Chandra Golden, from U-High. Schools we know. You can do this. It sparks a conversation about what its like to go from an athlete that just shows up to an athlete that sets goals.”
