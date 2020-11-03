Former Eureka track star Olivia Morris shocked, honored at Hall of Fame induction

“I was the first one in my family to go away to school," she said. "We didn’t really know how it works, how many to look at. I was so focused on my senior year being a three-sport athlete that I just wanted to keep in the moment. Miami reached out and I had a great visit. Oxford is a small town like Eureka and they have great academics.”

Morris went to Miami after being recruited by then head coach Dr. Richard Ceronie. He left to take a position at New Mexico. That departure of the coach that recruited her along with an injury to start the cross country season and finding out that she would have to take additional tests to be a teacher in Illinois prompted her to look for a new home.

Eastern Illinois, which had not recruited her out of high school, was a potential destination as she decided to transfer closer to home. She ran cross country and track her first season for Geoff Masanet (cross country) and Tom Akers (track).

Her final three years came under the tutelage of current EIU cross country coach Erin Howarth.