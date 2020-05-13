Former Illinois State, Heartland pitching standout Chris Razo named head baseball coach at Heartland College

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Chris Razo had hoped to follow in the footsteps of influential coaches he has played for in Jerry Rashid of Chillicothe IVC High School, Nate Metzger of Heartland College and Illinois State’s Mark Kingston.

The 29-year-old Razo navigated that step Wednesday when he was named head baseball coach at Heartland.

“I’m excited for this opportunity. It’s something I’ve always wanted,” Razo said. “I would have never guessed it would happen this quickly.”

Razo has been the Hawks’ interim coach since January when former coach Jimmy Frankos left the program. Heartland athletic director Ryan Knox removed the interim tag Wednesday.

“Chris embodies everything athletics at Heartland tries to accomplish,” said Knox. “He brings the experiences and lessons learned from a very successful college and professional career.”