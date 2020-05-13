Former Illinois State, Heartland pitching standout Chris Razo named head baseball coach at Heartland College

NORMAL — Chris Razo had hoped to follow in the footsteps of influential coaches he has played for in Jerry Rashid of Chillicothe IVC High School, Nate Metzger of Heartland College and Illinois State’s Mark Kingston.
The 29-year-old Razo navigated that step Wednesday when he was named head baseball coach at Heartland.
“I’m excited for this opportunity. It’s something I’ve always wanted,” Razo said. “I would have never guessed it would happen this quickly.”
Razo has been the Hawks’ interim coach since January when former coach Jimmy Frankos left the program. Heartland athletic director Ryan Knox removed the interim tag Wednesday.
“Chris embodies everything athletics at Heartland tries to accomplish,” said Knox. “He brings the experiences and lessons learned from a very successful college and professional career.”
Razo was a conference Pitcher of the Year both at Heartland and ISU. He played in the minor leagues for the Milwaukee Brewers after being drafted in the 24th round in 2013.
“The coaches I’ve had in my career, I’ve seen what works from each guy,” said Razo, who included former ISU pitching coach Billy Mohl in that group of respected mentors. “Hopefully, I’ll get guys to buy in and understand what it takes to be part of a winning program.
“Heartland’s track record is something we can build on. This program is still relatively new in the college baseball world, and I do not think we have even come close to reaching our full potential.”
Razo sees the Corn Crib as a hefty recruiting advantage.
“It definitely helps,” he said. “Not many jucos can say their home field is a stadium.”
Razo also was named Heartland’s Coordinator of Athletic Facilities. He officially assumes both positions on July 1.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
