Here are the local golf results from 06/09/20

McLean County Seniors
U of I Blue Course
Medalist: M. Nalewajka - 71
Class A: Low gross - R. Wallace, 80; Low net: P. French, 67
Class B: Low gross: R. Schwartz, 73; Low net: A. Smoot, 66
Class C: Low gross: D. Overholt, 79; Low net: M. Schroeder, 63
Class D: Low gross: M. Detloff, 83; Low net: R. Clemmons, 68
Class E: Low gross: N. Jennings, 84; Low net: F. Lipscomb, 65
Class F: Low gross: G. Jiles, 97; Low net: D. Merritt, 71
Women's club
El Paso Golf Club
Morning League low gross winners: M. Zook (A flight), L. Messer, K. Miller (B flight), A. Swichtenberg (C flight); Low net winners: K. Niepagen (A flight), C. Gillis, M. Paschold (B flight), M. Maffeo, C. Wilson (C flight).
Junior club
Bloomington Country Club
Winners: N. Baker-R. Baker-P. Holt, G. Hermes-L. Norris (3 hole); E. Dietz-M. Dalton (6 hole); M. Ocheltree, N. Ocheltree (9 hole).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!