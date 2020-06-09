You are the owner of this article.
Here are the local golf results from 06/09/20
McLean County Seniors

U of I Blue Course

Medalist: M. Nalewajka - 71

Class A: Low gross - R. Wallace, 80; Low net: P. French, 67

Class B: Low gross: R. Schwartz, 73; Low net: A. Smoot, 66

Class C: Low gross: D. Overholt, 79; Low net: M. Schroeder, 63

Class D: Low gross: M. Detloff, 83; Low net: R. Clemmons, 68

Class E: Low gross: N. Jennings, 84; Low net: F. Lipscomb, 65

Class F: Low gross: G. Jiles, 97; Low net: D. Merritt, 71

 

Women's club

El Paso Golf Club

Morning League low gross winners: M. Zook (A flight), L. Messer, K. Miller (B flight), A. Swichtenberg (C flight); Low net winners: K. Niepagen (A flight), C. Gillis, M. Paschold (B flight), M. Maffeo, C. Wilson (C flight).

Junior club

Bloomington Country Club

Winners: N. Baker-R. Baker-P. Holt, G. Hermes-L. Norris (3 hole); E. Dietz-M. Dalton (6 hole); M. Ocheltree, N. Ocheltree (9 hole).

