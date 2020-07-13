Hodges-Dobbs upset four-time champions Kearfott-Cushing in Two-Man

Return to homepage ×
Matthew Barker, left, and TJ Barger look over a putt on No. 10 on Friday, July 10, 2020, during a Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament qualifying round at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. The teenagers shot a 9-under-par 63.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON — Nicholas Hodges and Brayden Dobbs downed four-time champions Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing, 2 and 1, in a Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight first-round match Monday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.
The victory advanced Hodges and Dobbs to a second-round match against Tom Egbers and Brevin Knight.
Three other championship flight first-round matches were held Monday.
Teenagers Matthew Barker and TJ Barger earned a 5 and 4 win over Stephen Haile and Matt Hussong. Barker and Barger will meet Jeremy Sutton and Brock Hirn, who surprised Jim and Michael Mounce, 2-up, in the next round. The Mounces shot 59 in qualifying.
Conner Cox and Jake Walters slipped past Brad Hallstein and Adam McIntosh in 19 holes and face Steve and Jacob Barger in the next round.
In the senior division, qualifying medalists Brad Barker and Jeff Wells took a 4 and 3 victory over Tim Kerfoot and Greg Powell in a quarterfinal match. In first-round matches, Lester Hampton and Brian Peoples ousted Phil Hermes and Glenn Bledsoe, 2 and 1; Mike Liesman and David Koth edged Kevin Nicklas and Kirk Adler in 20 holes; and Selby Hubbard and Mike Matthews eliminated Jim McDowell and Jeff Jones, 1-up.
071220-blm-spt-4twoman
Caleb Poindexter, left, celebrates with his partner, Nathan Lavender, after he sank his putt on No. 7 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. Poindexter and Lavender fired a 10-under-par 62.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071220-blm-spt-3twoman
Selby Hubbard watches as his partner Mike Matthews attempts a par putt on No. 8 during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071220-blm-spt-2twoman
Bill Lehnen, left, tries to give the ball a kick as his partner, Chris Smith, just missed a birdie putt on No. 7 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Lehnen and Smith fired a 1-under-par 71.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071220-blm-spt-1twoman
Dan Freed celebrates sinking a nine-foot putt on No. 16 during qualifying Saturday, July 11, 2020, for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. At left are Tyler Weaver and Alan Bardwell and Freed's partner, Joe Bierbaum, right.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071220-blm-spt-10twoman
Greg Dennis, left, and Doug Dowell line up their putt on No. 18 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071220-blm-spt-9twoman
Chris Coffey, left, and his partner, Cory McLeod, size up their putt on No. 18 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071220-blm-spt-5twoman
Logan Stauffer, left, and Joe Rieger line up their putt on No. 7 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071220-blm-spt-6twoman
Caleb Poindexter drives off No. 9 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071220-blm-spt-7twoman
Logan Stauffer watches his partner Joe Rieger with a chip shot on No. 8 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071220-blm-spt-8twoman
Alan Bardwell, left, watches his partner, Tyler Weaver, attempt an eagle putt on No. 15 during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament qualifying round at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071120-blm-spt-6twoman
Aaron Barlow, left, and Eric Outlaw teamed up as Barlow attempted to make a putt on No. 10 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Friday, July 10, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071120-blm-spt-7twoman
Jeff Wells, left, watches as his partner, Brad Barker attempted to make a putt on No. 10 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Friday, July 10, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071120-blm-spt-3twoman
Zach Lancaster, right, watches his partner, Aaron Elzy, left, hit his fairway shot onto the green during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Friday, July 10, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071120-blm-spt-4twoman
Jeff Jones drives his shot onto the fairway on No. 10 during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Friday, July 10, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071120-blm-spt-5twoman
Jim McDowell drives his ball off No. 10 during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Friday, July 10, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071120-blm-spt-1twoman
Jeremy Beutow, left, fist-bumped his brother, Jim Beutow, after Jim sank an eight-foot putt on No. 10 during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position qualifying round Friday, July 10, 2020, at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. The Beutows shot a 3-under-par 69.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071120-blm-spt-2twoman
Matthew Barker, left, and TJ Barger look over a putt on No. 10 on Friday, July 10, 2020, during a Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament qualifying round at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. The teenagers shot a 9-under-par 63.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071020-blm-spt-7twoman
Doug Wheeler, left, and his partner, Tom Adcock, watch Wheeler's fairway shot Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071020-blm-spt-1twoman
The father and son pair of Willie, right, and David Boyd celebrate with an elbow bump after Willie sank a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 10 Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071020-blm-spt-2twoman
Blake Foster, left, and Brendan Short watch Short's putt curve away from the hole Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071020-blm-spt-3twoman
Tom Adcock, left, putts his ball as partner Doug Wheeler watches Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071020-blm-spt-4twoman
David Boyd smiles as he hopes for a good landing off the fairway toward No. 10 green Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071020-blm-spt-6twoman
Blake Foster, left, and Brendan Short watch Short's shot from the fairway Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071020-blm-spt-5twoman
Willie Boyd, left, watches his son, David, putt on No. 10 Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071020-blm-spt-9twoman
Willie Boyd lofts his pitch shot onto No. 10 green Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071020-blm-spt-8twoman
Blake Foster strikes a shot off the fairway on No. 11 Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
