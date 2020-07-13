Hodges-Dobbs upset four-time champions Kearfott-Cushing in Two-Man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Nicholas Hodges and Brayden Dobbs downed four-time champions Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing, 2 and 1, in a Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight first-round match Monday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

The victory advanced Hodges and Dobbs to a second-round match against Tom Egbers and Brevin Knight.

Three other championship flight first-round matches were held Monday.

Teenagers Matthew Barker and TJ Barger earned a 5 and 4 win over Stephen Haile and Matt Hussong. Barker and Barger will meet Jeremy Sutton and Brock Hirn, who surprised Jim and Michael Mounce, 2-up, in the next round. The Mounces shot 59 in qualifying.

Conner Cox and Jake Walters slipped past Brad Hallstein and Adam McIntosh in 19 holes and face Steve and Jacob Barger in the next round.

In the senior division, qualifying medalists Brad Barker and Jeff Wells took a 4 and 3 victory over Tim Kerfoot and Greg Powell in a quarterfinal match. In first-round matches, Lester Hampton and Brian Peoples ousted Phil Hermes and Glenn Bledsoe, 2 and 1; Mike Liesman and David Koth edged Kevin Nicklas and Kirk Adler in 20 holes; and Selby Hubbard and Mike Matthews eliminated Jim McDowell and Jeff Jones, 1-up.

