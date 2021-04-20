Illinois State finishes two strokes behind in MVC Women's Golf Championship

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Illinois State made a late charge Tuesday that came up two strokes short in the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Golf Championship.

ISU fired 326 during cold, rain, sleet and windy conditions at Bogey Hills Country Club. That gave the Redbirds a 944 total, two strokes behind Evansville and Northern Iowa. Evansville won a playoff to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Regional.

Maria Toledo Bailey shot 80-233 to tie for sixth and lead ISU. Emma Sutton tied for eighth (81-234), while Emma Rouger (82-241) and Ali Schrock (89-241) tied for 19th and Rebecca Black tied for 28th (83-247).

Bailey was named MVC Newcomer of the Year. She also earned all-conference honors along with Sutton.

Sophia Rohleder of Evansville was medalist after firing 80-259. The Purple Aces' Allison Enchelmayer, a Normal Community High School graduate, tied for 12th (83-237).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.