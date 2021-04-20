 Skip to main content
Illinois State finishes two strokes behind in MVC Women's Golf Championship
Illinois State finishes two strokes behind in MVC Women's Golf Championship

BAILEY IN 2ND ROUND

Illinois State's Maria Toledo Bailey watches a tee shot during Tuesday's final round of the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Golf Championship at St. Charles, Mo. Bailey finished tied for sixth.

 Jim Benson

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Illinois State made a late charge Tuesday that came up two strokes short in the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Golf Championship.

ISU fired 326 during cold, rain, sleet and windy conditions at Bogey Hills Country Club. That gave the Redbirds a 944 total, two strokes behind Evansville and Northern Iowa. Evansville won a playoff to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Regional.

Maria Toledo Bailey shot 80-233 to tie for sixth and lead ISU. Emma Sutton tied for eighth (81-234), while Emma Rouger (82-241) and Ali Schrock (89-241) tied for 19th and Rebecca Black tied for 28th (83-247).

Bailey was named MVC Newcomer of the Year. She also earned all-conference honors along with Sutton.

Sophia Rohleder of Evansville was medalist after firing 80-259. The Purple Aces' Allison Enchelmayer, a Normal Community High School graduate, tied for 12th (83-237).

EMMA SUTTON 2021 HEDSHOT

Sutton
MARIA TOLEDO BAILEY 2021 HEDSHOT

Bailey
