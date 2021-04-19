 Skip to main content
Illinois State women golfers recover, move up to third-place tie in MVC Championship
Illinois State women golfers recover, move up to third-place tie in MVC Championship

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — After sitting eighth following Monday's first 18 holes in the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Golf Championship, Illinois State made its move during an afternoon round at Bogey Hills Country Club.

The Redbirds fired 300 for a 36-hole total of 618. That puts ISU tied for third, 14 strokes behind leader Evansville, heading into Tuesday's final 18 holes.

Northern Iowa is in second place at 614, with Missouri State tied with ISU.

Three ISU golfers are tied for eighth at 153 — Ali Schrock, Maria Toledo Bailey and Emma Sutton. Schrock, a Pontiac High School graduate, fired even-par 71 for the low round in the field during the second round.

Evansville's Sophia Rohleder is the leader at 149. Allison Enchelmayer, a Normal Community High School, stands 14th at 154.  

