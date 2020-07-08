Illinois Wesleyan golfer Rob Wuethrich named National Player of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Rising senior Rob Wuethrich of the Illinois Wesleyan golf team has won the Jack Nicklaus National Division III Player of the Year Award, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced on Wednesday.

The Normal Community High School graduate is the first Titan to earn the honor, as well as the first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin golfer to win it.

In a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, Wuethrich posted four wins, taking home the top spot at the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Preview, Gordin Collegiate Classic, Golfweek Fall Preview, and the Tim Kopka Memorial Tournament.