Illinois Wesleyan golfer Rob Wuethrich named National Player of the Year

BLOOMINGTON — Rising senior Rob Wuethrich of the Illinois Wesleyan golf team has won the Jack Nicklaus National Division III Player of the Year Award, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced on Wednesday.
The Normal Community High School graduate is the first Titan to earn the honor, as well as the first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin golfer to win it.
In a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, Wuethrich posted four wins, taking home the top spot at the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Preview, Gordin Collegiate Classic, Golfweek Fall Preview, and the Tim Kopka Memorial Tournament.
Wuethrich turned in 11 rounds of par-or-better, while finishing the year ranked No. 1 in the Golfstat NCAA Division III rankings. He notched a scoring average of 70.2 and set a school record with an opening round 64 at the Golfweek Fall Preview.
Wuethrich's historic season earned him a long list of honors including: PING First Team Academic All-America, College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Second Team Academic All-America, PING All-Central Region, CoSIDA Academic All-District, and an invite to the North and South Amateur Championship.
Nicklaus, a Big Ten and NCAA champion at Ohio State, helped inspire and create the award in 1988. It is presented to the national player of the year in NCAA Divisions I, II and III, as well as NAIA and NJCAA.
