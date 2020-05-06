Illinois Wesleyan golfers grateful for last year's national title as another chance was out of their control

Wuethrich said the Titans already will have "a chip on their shoulder" coming into next season. Technically, IWU still will be the defending champion.

"Losing Skylar is big and the experience of the other seniors, but we have guys who will step up and incoming freshmen that can play well and people who can improve over the summer," said Wuethrich. "This was our goal this year — to go back and repeat. So let's take the same mindset we had this year and play the best we can in each tournament.

"It worked well for us this year. Hopefully it will work well next season."

Le Vine will be keeping close tabs on his teammates. He's already accepted a job as a commercial bank analyst in development for a Chicago-area bank and starts June 15.

Perhaps Le Vine can keep not getting another chance for a national title in better perspective than anyone. His father and biggest fan, Steven, passed away before his junior season with the Titans.

"He would have been over the moon for our national championship," said Le Vine. "He was a very positive-minded person. I think with this cancellation he knew that stuff happens, and there's worse things that can happen in life. He would have had a positive attitude toward this and been very encouraging."