Illinois Wesleyan men capture UIS golf tournament behind Wuethrich, Nummy

SPRINGFIELD — Senior Rob Wuethrich and junior Will Nummy tied for second individually to lead Illinois Wesleyan's men's golf team to the team title in the Dan Salisbury Memorial Collegiate on Monday at Panther Creek Country Club.

IWU shot 296 for a two-day 594 total to beat host Illinois-Springfield by 15 strokes. IWU's B team was seventh (636) while Heartland took eighth (654) in the 10-team field.

Wuethrich and Nummy each fired even-par 72s in the final round to finish at 145, two strokes behind UIS' Sebastian Trujillo.

IWU's Andrew Abel placed seventh (76-150), while the Titans' Carl Christiansen (81-154) and Jimmy Morton (76-154) tied for 11th. Heartland was led by Brevin Knight (78-159), who tied for 24th.

IWU women third: The IWU women's golf team shot 316 for a 635 total to finish two strokes behind champion Lindenwood. Missouri-St. Louis was second at 634.

The Titans were led by senior Jackie Garcia and freshman Lexi Onsrud, who each shot 77-154 to tie for fourth. IWU freshman Emma Thorman tied for seventh (80-158).

