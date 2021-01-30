Reed dodges controversy to share 54-hole lead at Farmers

"The ball just disappeared. None of us saw it bounce," said Reed, who added that a nearby volunteer told him that it did not bounce. "I looked at my group and said, 'Guys, she didn't see it bounce it, either, so I'm going to mark this ball and see if it's embedded.'

"Once I marked it, the first thing I wanted to do was make sure I got the ball out of my hand because you don't want to clean it or anything because you don't know if it's embedded yet. When I put my finger down there and felt like it has broken ground, the first thing you do is call the rules official. ... The rules official said, 'Yes, this ball has broken the plane.'"

The ground was soft because of rain overnight Thursday and during the second round Friday, when play was suspended for nearly an hour because of a storm.

"At that point we go with what the rules official said and also with what the volunteers and what we see," Reed said. "When we're out there, we can't see everything and when that happens you have to go with what the volunteers say and what the rules officials say and when all comes push and shove we felt like we did the right thing and the rules official said we did absolutely perfectly."