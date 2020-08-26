Watch now: Heartland golfers gearing up for first season with strong Intercity presence

"My main goal is to gain distance and being able to compete at longer courses where Division I schools will be playing."

Edison said he and Wells "made sure we recruited guys that want" to end up at a Division I school in the future.

"We don't want them just thinking I'm going to coast through two years at junior college and see how it goes," said Edison. "We ended up with a fantastic group of eight kids, and I'm hopeful for all of them to make that (jump) in the next two years."

Hutson and Leffers helped QND finish third and second, respectively, the last two years at the Class 2A State at Weibring Golf Club. Semonis and Laub qualified as individuals for the Class 3A State a year ago at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

Getting half the roster from Bloomington-Normal was almost a no-brainer for the Heartland coaches.

"With Bloomington-Normal being such a fantastic area to recruit golf-wise — the golf community here is fantastic — it made it a little easier on us," said Edison, who lives in Springfield. "We did very well locally recruiting and out of Bloomington got great athletes in David Hutson and Jackson Leffers. Things went very well recruiting for an opening program."