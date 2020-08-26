Watch now: Heartland golfers gearing up for first season with strong Intercity presence

NORMAL — Logan Winn was familiar with about half his teammates on Heartland Community College's first-year men's golf program before they all got together a couple weeks ago.
When Winn watched his other new teammates, the Normal Community High School graduate was convinced the Hawks will be ready to roll from the start.
Heartland golfers Logan Winn, Brevin Knight and Jacob Sutton tee off on No. 1 during Wednesday's team qualifying round at BCC pic.twitter.com/cFWekpJZN1— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) August 26, 2020
"We have a ton of talent on this team. You can already see it from high school careers and a few of our qualifying rounds," said Winn before Wednesday's team qualifying round at Bloomington Country Club. "We have a lot of potential, but we have a lot of talent on this team that can definitely do some damage in our tournaments."
Four of the Hawks' eight-man roster, which is all freshmen, are from the Intercity. That includes Brevin Knight (University High), Jacob Sutton (Bloomington) and Evan Semonis (NCHS).
Head coach Josh Edison, who played at Illinois State and Northern Illinois, and assistant coach Jeff Wells also brought in David Hutson and Jack Leffers from Quincy Notre Dame along with Trevor Laub of Edwardsville and Sam Anhalt from Lake Mills, Wis.
"I played Division I golf and know that experience and what it's like," said Edison. "I'm taking those lessons I learned 5-6 years ago, it went by fast, and try to incorporate what I learned and help these guys get to that next level."
Edison is in the process of figuring out his five-man lineup for Heartland's first event. The Hawks will host the Heartland 36, a 36-hole match play event, on Sept. 8 at Ironwood Golf Course. Illinois Valley, Illinois Central and Danville will join Heartland.
While college golfers at ISU and Illinois Wesleyan sit out competing this fall because of respective conference restrictions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Junior College Athletic Association is allowing certain sports to be contested with safety guidelines in place.
"We're very fortunate," said Winn.
Knight played in three state tournaments for U High, tying for ninth place in last year's Class 2A State to earn All-State honors. He got some feelers from Division I programs, but no scholarship offers.
"The facilities at Heartland are really nice where we can work out and the apartment complex is pretty nice, too," he said. "That's the main reasons I chose to come here.
"My main goal is to gain distance and being able to compete at longer courses where Division I schools will be playing."
Edison said he and Wells "made sure we recruited guys that want" to end up at a Division I school in the future.
"We don't want them just thinking I'm going to coast through two years at junior college and see how it goes," said Edison. "We ended up with a fantastic group of eight kids, and I'm hopeful for all of them to make that (jump) in the next two years."
Hutson and Leffers helped QND finish third and second, respectively, the last two years at the Class 2A State at Weibring Golf Club. Semonis and Laub qualified as individuals for the Class 3A State a year ago at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.
Getting half the roster from Bloomington-Normal was almost a no-brainer for the Heartland coaches.
"With Bloomington-Normal being such a fantastic area to recruit golf-wise — the golf community here is fantastic — it made it a little easier on us," said Edison, who lives in Springfield. "We did very well locally recruiting and out of Bloomington got great athletes in David Hutson and Jackson Leffers. Things went very well recruiting for an opening program."
Edison said he won't have a set lineup in the six tournament fall lineup. Everything will be based on scores from tourneys and qualifying.
"No one just comes out and is No. 1," said Winn. "It's all got to be competitive and shoot your best every time to earn a playing spot."
Edison has taken his team out for qualifying rounds to Crestwicke Country Club, Ironwood, BCC and The Den at Fox Creek. He hopes to get in a round at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield as well.
The Hawks' emphasis isn't only to qualify for the NJCAA Nationals in the spring. It's also to get the players recognition to move on in a couple years.
"Heartland as a school is fantastic. As soon as any athlete — whether it's softball, volleyball, golf — gets in here our goal as a department is to get them to the next level with the GPA required and everything," said Edison. "That is our No. 1 focus and it has not changed with golf."
PHOTOS: Heartland Golf
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!