Watch now: Kindred: Bloomington's Casey Pyne chasing his golf dream through nights in his car and all the way to Thailand

“They could change their whole life,” Pyne said. “It’s that kind of thing that gets me to grind like that for a little bit of money. That’s the beauty of this game. If you can catch a hot streak, it can change your whole life.”

Fact is Pyne’s life is pretty good. He will tell you that. He is wrapping up his third year as an assistant pro at The Stanwich Club, a prestigious club in Greenwich, Connecticut.

He landed the post after also serving as assistant pro at Crestwicke for two years and then at Eagle Creek Golf & Country Club in Naples, Florida.

The seasonal position affords Pyne “a couple of months where I can practice all day and play all day.” he said. He also is able to play in events in Stanwich’s section of the PGA. This summer, he played in the Connecticut Open, New York State Open, Westchester Open and MET Open.

In August, he led the MET Open after the first round and finished ninth.

“I still feel like I’m making strides,” Pyne said. “My scores have been better. Maybe it’s a little bit of a maturity thing. That bogey doesn’t quite kill you like it used to.”

Speaking of bogeys, know this. Pyne used to have a lot of them … and worse.