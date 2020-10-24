Watch now: Kindred: Bloomington's Casey Pyne chasing his golf dream through nights in his car and all the way to Thailand

He has slept in his car a few nights. One was in Wyoming. “A great place to sleep in your car, especially in the summer,” he said.
Who knew?
He spent a night in a 24-hour gym near Kansas City. “Maybe not one of my finer moments,” he said. “I was supposed to have a place to stay and it fell through. I went there at like 11 o’clock and it was pretty quiet. I hung out there until 6, 7 a.m.”
Fresh out of college, he would report to work at 4 a.m. at Macy’s (remember Macy’s?), then to Sam’s Club, then to Domino’s in Normal, delivering pizzas deep into the night.
Stop me when any of this sounds fun.
Let’s stop anyway, and allow Casey Pyne to explain.
“When I first even had the idea of playing professional golf, this is all part of the experience, right?” Pyne said. “It’s not something that I find as suffering. It’s more of a great experience.”
Golf is an 18-hole walk at a time. Chasing a golf dream is a marathon. Pyne, a 32-year-old Bloomington High School graduate, loves both.
His quest to become a touring professional has included time on the Dakotas Tour, a low-level Midwestern circuit; working as an assistant club pro at three courses, including Bloomington’s Crestwicke Country Club; and two recent winter/spring trips to Thailand.
Why Thailand?
That’s where qualifying school — “Q School” in the golf business — for the Asian Tour is held. Former PGA star Payne Stewart and others got their professional starts on the Asian Tour (the former Asia Circuit). It represents an “in” for aspiring pros, and in his two trips Pyne has made inroads.
Both times he advanced through Q School to the final stage and made the cut in the finals. However, he did not finish in the top 30 … the cutoff for earning a full Asian Tour card. He gained “category 20 exempt” status, meaning he could get into select Asian Tour events “not a lot of guys are going to and the money’s not that good.”
He also qualified for the Asian Tour’s Developmental Tour and played in a couple of those events in spring 2019.
It is all part of the “grind,” says Pyne, who in high school read a book by John Feinstein called “Tales from Q School.” It included stories of teachers, construction workers, etc., who were aspiring pro golfers. They would take time off from work a couple of weeks each year to play in the PGA Tour’s Q School.
“They could change their whole life,” Pyne said. “It’s that kind of thing that gets me to grind like that for a little bit of money. That’s the beauty of this game. If you can catch a hot streak, it can change your whole life.”
Fact is Pyne’s life is pretty good. He will tell you that. He is wrapping up his third year as an assistant pro at The Stanwich Club, a prestigious club in Greenwich, Connecticut.
He landed the post after also serving as assistant pro at Crestwicke for two years and then at Eagle Creek Golf & Country Club in Naples, Florida.
The seasonal position affords Pyne “a couple of months where I can practice all day and play all day.” he said. He also is able to play in events in Stanwich’s section of the PGA. This summer, he played in the Connecticut Open, New York State Open, Westchester Open and MET Open.
In August, he led the MET Open after the first round and finished ninth.
“I still feel like I’m making strides,” Pyne said. “My scores have been better. Maybe it’s a little bit of a maturity thing. That bogey doesn’t quite kill you like it used to.”
Speaking of bogeys, know this. Pyne used to have a lot of them … and worse.
The son of Steve and Katy Pyne played some as a youth at Hazy Hills Golf Course near Hudson and the former Royal Links Golf Course in Bloomington, but was not a “golf kid.” He swung a baseball bat more than a 3-wood.
Entering his freshman year at BHS, he wavered on whether to give football a try or play golf in the fall season.
“I decided I was too small to play football. I hadn’t had a growth spurt yet,” Pyne said. “I thought I was going to be just destroyed on the football field.”
Golf it was, and Pyne reported to tryouts at Highland Park Golf Course in August 2003.
“Thankfully, (head coach) Rich Gordon had the rule at high school tryouts that there would be no cuts,” Pyne said. “I shot 117 the first day of tryouts, but he kept me on the squad.
“We could practice at any of Bloomington’s city courses, so I went to town in the summer and the fall just practicing and fell in love with the game.”
Pyne eventually became a varsity standout at BHS, graduating in 2007, then had two productive years each at Black Hawk College and Lewis University. At both college stops, he was able to practice and play at courses five minutes from his front door.
“That makes all the difference in the world,” he said.
The next couple of years were spent working to earn money for entry fees/travel for Dakotas Tour events and other lower-level tournaments. He wore out the tread on his 2003 Kia Optima, ultimately racking up more than 250,000 miles. He now drives a 2013 Kia with roughly 125,000 miles.
“Hopefully I have a couple of more years in that one,” he said.
Pyne also plans more trips to Thailand, though the COVID-19 pandemic likely will delay that. He returned to the United States in March just as the coronavirus was taking hold. The Asian Tour, which is largely dependent upon international travel, has not had any events since then.
Pyne had never traveled overseas until his first trip to Thailand. He took a flight from Miami to Zurich, Switzerland, where he had an eight-hour layover. Pyne toured the city by foot and on trains.
“They’re speaking German on the trains and I’m asking people, ‘What’s he saying? Should I get off here?’” he said. “I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ But that was the reason I wanted to do Asian Q School. I worked all summer, I had a little money saved up so ‘let’s do something different.’
“That’s what’s great about this game. I can go across the world and still advance as a professional.”
It’s a price Pyne is willing to pay, beyond the cost of plane tickets, entry fees, etc. It’s why he waited in a customs line for six hours en route from Singapore to Malaysia to play in two 2019 Developmental Tour events.
It’s why he stocked shelves in the wee hours at Macy’s and delivered pizzas past midnight. It’s why he curled up in the 2003 Optima in Wyoming, took refuge in the 24-hour Kansas City gym.
Chasing a golf dream takes time, commitment, willpower.
It’s all part of the experience, right?
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred
