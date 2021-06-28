Watch now: 'Mud balls' don't throw Illinois Wesleyan golfers off course at State Farm Youth Classic

NORMAL — Surprisingly, there was no lift, clean and place rule in effect Monday at Weibring Golf Club except for the fifth hole.

With all the rain that saturated the Twin Cities over the weekend, the State Farm Youth Classic's collegiate division competitors knew what was in store for them.

"It definitely made it challenging because there were quite a few mud balls," said Bobby Beaubien of Barrington, who will be an Illinois Wesleyan junior. "But I got used to it as round went on. Being able to get out there and practice (Sunday) helped as well."

Even though "mud balls" were more prevalent than birdies, IWU golfers made their presence felt in the first round as the 19th annual tournament, organized by the Bloomington-Normal Sports Commission, resumed at six Bloomington-Normal courses after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Titan rising sophomore Emma Thorman of Macomb struggled at the end, but still managed to fire 5-over-par 76 in the women's division. That put her a stroke behind Madison Humke of Springfield heading into Tuesday's final round, with Ali Wilson of Lincoln third at 77.

Thorman's classmate, Lexi Onsrud of Normal, shot 79 and is in fifth place.

Beaubien overcame two double bogeys to shoot 2-over 73 in the men's division. Justin McCoy of Savoy is the leader after firing 72, while Clay Wells of Minonk is tied with Beaubien and Ian Bailey of Glen Carbon.

Thorman said she also encountered "quite a few mud balls," yet tried not to let it affect her focus.

"That's part of it. You have to think everyone is playing the same conditions," she said.

Thorman's only birdie came on the par-5 second. She said she missed quite a few other good birdie chances, but was pleased with her round except for going 4-over on the last five holes.

"The holes that were into the wind were pretty long, especially coming down the stretch," she said. "(Holes) 14, 15, 16 those were very long and that definitely hurt me. It was longer than we're used to playing because we're in D-III. But we practice distances like this, so it wasn't anything too crazy."

Onsrud, who was part of the Titans' national tournament team along with Thorman, played at Weibring Golf Club during her days at University High School.

"I've never played it this far before," said Onsrud. "It (the ball) bounced pretty well, but not as much as usual."

Onsrud defended her Bloomington-Normal Women's City title a couple weeks ago at Weibring. She already figured out before leaving the course what it will take to have a chance Tuesday.

"I struggled with my putting a lot, so I know what I need to improve," she said. "I hit the ball pretty well. I just need to manage the course."

Another former U High golfer, Maddison Murphy, who now plays at Valparaiso, is tied for sixth at 79. Among a six-way tie for eighth are two other Bloomington golfers — Allison Enchelmayer of Bloomington, a Normal Community product who plays at Evansville, and recent Central Catholic graduate Katie Steinman, who will compete for Butler in the fall.

Beaubien has played Weibring Golf Club numerous times and said "it was definitely playing different than what I was used to" with the soft conditions.

"I did get quite a few mud balls, sadly. But it worked out in the end," he said. "It wasn't terrible. There weren't no crazy mud balls or every shot my ball was getting covered in mud."

The men started on the back nine. Beaubien made a double bogey on the par-3 11th before coming back with a birdie on the par-5 13th.

Another birdie on the par-5 second brought Beaubien to even. He suffered a bogey and another double bogey at the long par-3 seventh before finishing in style by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt at No. 9.

"I had, in the the last two tournaments I've played in, a few bumpy runs. I really wasn't playing that well," he said. "It didn't help I got sick before that in a tournament, so I wasn't feeling well. Everything felt off. I did a lot of practice this last weekend. My swing definitely feels a lot better coming into this week."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

