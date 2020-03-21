Check out Sunday's College Report: Illinois State's Gabrielle Cooke, Angelica Labat earn league honors

Cooke earned a spot on the All-MIC First Team in each of the past three seasons. She began her career in 2017 as the MIC champion on floor and later was selected to compete as an individual on the floor exercise at the NCAA South Central Regional. She followed that up by being named the MIC Gymnast of the Year in 2018 as a sophomore and last year earned All-MIC First-Team honors on vault, beam, floor and the all-around.

Labat started career at ISU by winning the all-around in her first collegiate meet and never looked back during a stellar freshman campaign. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native was honored by the MIC seven times throughout the 2020 season, earning Newcomer of the Week three times, Gymnast of the Week twice and Performance of the Week twice.

She had one of her best performances of the season in a tri-meet against Bowling Green and Temple. In that meet, she scored a career-high 9.925 on vault to win the event and picked up a win on bars by tying her career-high of 9.875. She also posted a 9.825 on floor to tie for third overall, and all those scores combined helped her win the all-around title with a career-high score of 39.325 to earn MIC Gymnast of the Week honors.

Labat's season-high scores of 9.925 on both vault and beam were the highest marks by an individual in the MIC this season and her career-best all-around score of 39.325 was second-highest in the conference in 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more college sports coverage like this? Our college sports email is for you! Delivered weekly, it is full of college sports content just like this article! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.