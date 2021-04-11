Watch now: Illinois State's Labat vaults her way to NCAA Championships

Labat will be the first ISU gymnast to compete at the national meet.

“Angelica is such a talented athlete,” said Conkling. “She’s like a cat. It doesn’t matter where she is in the air, she seems to find the ground.”

The reigning Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Year also posted regional scores of 9.850 on the bars and balance beam and a 9.825 on floor exercise. Her career-high score of 39.475 was fifth overall at the regional. She will compete only in the vault at the NCAA Meet.

According to Conkling, Labat is relentless in her work ethic.

“If a skill is preventing her from getting a high score, she is going to work that till it’s better,” he said.

Of all the elements that go into a successful vault, Labat believes her “pop off the table (vault) was really what did it” in literally vaulting her into national prominence.

“Her doing well at regionals has given us a lot of exposure,” said Conkling. “Her vault kind of went viral. I got texts from all kinds of people.”

Labat is preparing for the NCAA Meet by practicing with her Redbird teammates, who have their sights set on improving for next season.