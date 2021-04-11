Watch now: Illinois State's Labat vaults her way to NCAA Championships

NORMAL – Illinois State gymnastics coach Bob Conkling knew immediately. And so did sophomore Angelica Labat.
“Yes,” Conkling said. “I was just hoping the judges realized how good it was. And they did.”
The judges at the NCAA Regional in Tuscaloosa, Ala., decided Labat’s vault was tantalizingly close to perfection and rewarded her with a 9.950 that topped the regional field and earned the Redbird gymnast a spot in the NCAA Championships on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.
One judge gave Labat a perfect 10.
I don’t think we need to be reminded of how @AngelicaLabat stuck her ticket to Nationals, but if you do, here’s another view. #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/cB4YO3Q709— Illinois State Gymnastics (@redbirdwgym) April 3, 2021
Labat competed in a group with Iowa State to start off the competition at the vault. She had to wait for the evening session to conclude before knowing for sure her high score had stood up.
“I knew that was one of my best vaults,” Labat said. “I could only hope that I got the score I did.”
Labat nailed her Yurchenko one and a half vault with a flawless landing on her only attempt after not trying the complete vault in warm ups.
“I did not have the best warmup,” she said. “I was trying to concentrate as hard as I could. I was thinking about everything.”
Labat will be the first ISU gymnast to compete at the national meet.
“Angelica is such a talented athlete,” said Conkling. “She’s like a cat. It doesn’t matter where she is in the air, she seems to find the ground.”
The reigning Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Year also posted regional scores of 9.850 on the bars and balance beam and a 9.825 on floor exercise. Her career-high score of 39.475 was fifth overall at the regional. She will compete only in the vault at the NCAA Meet.
According to Conkling, Labat is relentless in her work ethic.
“If a skill is preventing her from getting a high score, she is going to work that till it’s better,” he said.
Of all the elements that go into a successful vault, Labat believes her “pop off the table (vault) was really what did it” in literally vaulting her into national prominence.
“Her doing well at regionals has given us a lot of exposure,” said Conkling. “Her vault kind of went viral. I got texts from all kinds of people.”
Labat is preparing for the NCAA Meet by practicing with her Redbird teammates, who have their sights set on improving for next season.
“We have a set warmup for them. They are playing with new skills, and Angelica loves new skills,” Conkling said. “They are playing around and she still has a structured workout. That’s a little difficult for her. But every time she takes a turn, everybody on the team is cheering for her. That aspect is a little different.”
Conkling is limiting Labat's practice workload to avoid stress on her knees.
Labat maintains qualifying for nationals was not a goal this season.
“It was definitely a big shock,” she said. “Some of my goals this season were to be consistent and stay consistent and keep a positive attitude even when I don’t have the best meet or best event.”
Labat came to ISU from Oscar F. Smith High School in Chesapeake, Va. She made an immediate impact on the Redbird program and was selected MIC Newcomer of the Year in 2020.
“I received an e-mail about her, and almost the exact same day one of my former athletes who is coaching in the area was texting me that I need to look at this Angelica Labat because she’s a really talented athletic,” Conkling said. “That started the process and it was pretty quick after that. We were definitely interested in her.”
Labat instantly felt comfortable at ISU.
“The whole team acted like they already knew me,” said Labat. “It wasn’t awkward at all. I could have talked to them all day. I felt like I already knew them and felt like I was supposed to be there.”
Conkling believes Labat can be “right in there with everybody else” after besting the field in the vault in a regional that also featured national powers Michigan and Oklahoma.
“If she can do the same thing at nationals and place, that would be fantastic,” said the Redbird coach. “But we want her to enjoy the experience and learn from the experience and just have fun there. Whatever happens, happens. We’re going to be excited no matter what.”
Those competing as individuals are grouped with a team that has qualified for nationals. Labat is paired with the gymnasts from Cal for the national meet.
“Some of their team has reached out to me on Twitter and said they were excited to compete with me,” Labat said. “I’m excited for the experience and excited to watch after I compete.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt