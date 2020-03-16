Heartland baseball and softball seasons over after NJCAA cancels spring sports

Students will continue their academic year at Heartland as it moves the majority of courses online. The NJCAA issued a statement saying no spring sport student-athlete enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation.

While that is good news for sophomores, Knox said, “We have sophomores already here and incoming freshmen who have signed their letter of intent. We’ll take our lead from the NCAA and the NJCAA.”

“So many of our scholarships are already promised for next year for incoming freshmen,” Knox added. “The NCAA and NJCAA are looking at scholarship increases as well as roster increases. Much like high school seniors moving into the NCAA, we have kind of the same population of athletes looking to move on to a four-year school.”

Knox said the premature end to the seasons has been “pretty shocking.”

“There’s kind of a feeling of, ‘What now?’” he said. “As much as you can understand that everybody is in danger and hopefully we’re doing the right thing and it’s safety first, in the back of everybody’s mind is, ‘What now?’”

Contact Randy Kindred at (309) 820-3402. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_kindred

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more college sports coverage like this? Our college sports email is for you! Delivered weekly, it is full of college sports content just like this article! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.