Heartland baseball and softball seasons over after NJCAA cancels spring sports

NORMAL — Hopes of resuming their seasons ended Monday for the Heartland Community College baseball and softball teams when the National Junior College Athletic Association announced it has canceled spring sports for the remainder of the school year because of concern over the coronavirus.
On Friday, the Midwest Athletic Conference athletic directors had voted unanimously to suspend play until April 3, the date the NJCAA also had set. The national organization extended it through the entire season on Monday.
“We were certainly worried (this could happen),” Heartland athletic director Ryan Knox said. “The ADs group was trying to be proactive in an effort to save our seasons or just have some kind of a respite of more data, with the thought it would probably be out of our hands at some point.
“We know the kids and we knew what was at stake. There are so many more questions now.”
The cancellation includes all practices, regular season and postseason games. The Heartland Fitness and Recreation Center (FRC) also will remain closed until further notice.
Students will continue their academic year at Heartland as it moves the majority of courses online. The NJCAA issued a statement saying no spring sport student-athlete enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation.
While that is good news for sophomores, Knox said, “We have sophomores already here and incoming freshmen who have signed their letter of intent. We’ll take our lead from the NCAA and the NJCAA.”
“So many of our scholarships are already promised for next year for incoming freshmen,” Knox added. “The NCAA and NJCAA are looking at scholarship increases as well as roster increases. Much like high school seniors moving into the NCAA, we have kind of the same population of athletes looking to move on to a four-year school.”
Knox said the premature end to the seasons has been “pretty shocking.”
“There’s kind of a feeling of, ‘What now?’” he said. “As much as you can understand that everybody is in danger and hopefully we’re doing the right thing and it’s safety first, in the back of everybody’s mind is, ‘What now?’”
Contact Randy Kindred at (309) 820-3402. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_kindred