Heartland College plans return of athletic teams in August

NORMAL — Work now, play later.
That’s been the approach of Heartland College athletic director Ryan Knox, who announced the school’s plans for the return of its athletic teams from the COVID-19 pandemic for the fall semester.
“We want to play sports,” Knox said Monday. “We’re willing to do a lot of work ahead of time for that chance.”
Heartland women’s volleyball, men’s cross country and men’s and women’s soccer will begin practice Aug. 1 with competition to begin as early as Aug. 20.
The Hawks’ men’s golf, baseball and softball programs will start practice on Aug. 31 with an earliest competition date of Sept. 5.
“There were a lot of scenarios we had to think about,” said Knox. “We have eight sports and three facilities.”
While the National Junior College Athletic Association gave a general approval to move forward last week, Knox met with other Region 24 athletic directors to form their own more specific procedures.
“We have been in close contact,” Knox said. “We need to follow the same guidelines before we come on each other’s campus. The cooperation has been great.”
Heartland athletes will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before every team activity, whether it is a meeting, practice or game competition. Anyone showing symptoms will be isolated.
“To test every athlete every day is not feasible,” said Knox. “We will do our symptomatic tests. Anyone showing symptoms, that will result in a process that may include testing. We are looking at quarantine quarters.”
Heartland’s Fitness and Recreation Center will begin a phased reopening in August if conditions meet Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan from the Office of the Governor.
Use of the facility will be monitored so individuals will occupy no more than 25 percent of capacity space to allow for safe distancing and individuals will be expected to comply with College Standard of Care measures.
