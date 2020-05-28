'I'll still have that Highlander smile': Closing of MacMurray College hits Bloomington-Normal-area alumni hard

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Sampen was in a nostalgic mood recently while reminiscing about his time at MacMurray College, which announced in March that it was closing its doors after 174 years in existence.
A Hartsburg-Emden High School graduate, Sampen played baseball and basketball at Jacksonville-based MacMurray, earning most valuable player honors in baseball as a senior in 1985 before being drafted in the 12th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"The value of college is not the books," Sampen said. "It's the experience and what you learn about yourself. Mac was the place where I got that."
Sampen and other MacMurray alumni with Pantagraph-area ties expressed disappointment that their alma mater was closing due to declining enrollments and financial difficulties.
University High School athletic director Steve Evans, who was on MacMurray's only NCAA Division III Tournament qualifying basketball team in 2000-01, said he got a lot more than an education there — he met his wife, Maggie, at MacMurray.
"If I hadn't chosen Mac, I wouldn't have the family I have today," said Evans, a father of three.
Evans' teammate at both MacMurray (enrollment 550) and Olympia High School, Brian Yoder, still has numbers in his phone for all 12 of his college teammates.
"It made me reach out to them again," said Yoder, the Flanagan-Cornell High School basketball coach. "I got punched in the stomach (by the news) and then we had a text thread for a couple hours.
"I got a chance to reach out and talk to some of those guys, some of whom I hadn't talked to in 15 years. That was kind of cool. It's not how I wanted to talk to them."
One of Yoder's best friends, MacMurray teammate and Lincoln native Josh McClallen, said, "I was affected (by the news) more than I thought I would be. There were always rumblings of financial problems. To actually shut it down, I was pretty shocked."
Now the freshman boys basketball coach at Lincoln High School, McClallen doesn't believe MacMurray's end will affect the relationships he formed there.
"There is a core group of guys, we still talk all the time," he said. "We text each other all the time. We check in every two months. There is something about that sports bond that sticks."
Blue Ridge graduate Alec Lyle of Farmer City wishes MacMurray could have stuck around one more year. Now the junior infielder on the baseball team must find a college to transfer to. He's considering Monmouth and McKendree.
"I made a lot of friends at Mac," Lyle said. "(The news of closing) didn't really take me by surprise because there has been talk about it."
A criminal justice major, Lyle said non-seniors were given a list of schools to transfer to that would accept most if not all of their academic credits. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, students were sent home March 25. Online classes ended May 5.
Sampen, who resides in Brownsburg, Ind., spent one semester at Illinois Wesleyan before transferring to MacMurray.
"When I got there, the baseball program was not real strong," remembered Sampen, who played for the Montreal Expos, Kansas City Royals and California Angels en route to a 25-21 career pitching record from 1990 to 1994. "They had a volunteer coach who was giving of his time.
"We shared the field with the soccer team. We had a snow fence for a fence and no dugouts."
While in college, Sampen couldn't convince the coaches of summer teams to give him a chance so he played slowpitch softball instead. Professional scouts, however, wound up finding Sampen while MacMurray helped him find himself.
"It really served for me as the opportunity to become disciplined," he said.
Evans considered MacMurray a home away from home.
"We had a lot of good memories," he said. "We were able to do some things for the college athletically that hadn't been done before in men's basketball."
Yoder and McClallen want to return to campus to buy memorabilia. Sampen says there's talk of having an informal homecoming in October.
"We just wanted a part of the history, I guess," Yoder said. "We were all dumbfounded. What are they going to do with the place? It was sad. It's still sad."
Yoder still runs some of the plays used by former MacMurray coach Bob Gay. Yoder will never forget the bus ride home after their first-round NCAA Tournament loss at Maryville, Tenn. Defeat couldn't rob the trip of joy.
"The bus ride home with those 12 guys and two coaches was one of the best memories of my life," Yoder said. "We had so much fun on that bus. It was the end of a career."
McClallen will never forget a four-day trip to a tournament in Wisconsin where the Highlanders took in an NBA game between San Antonio and Milwaukee.
"That was the first time we were together for an extended time," he said. "We ended up winning that tournament. We beat a couple of pretty good teams. That was kind of how we started off."
As sad as Yoder is about losing his alma mater, sharing memories has proven therapeutic.
"As long as I live, when someone says MacMurray," he said, "I'll have that Highlander smile."
