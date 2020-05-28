'I'll still have that Highlander smile': Closing of MacMurray College hits Bloomington-Normal-area alumni hard

"It really served for me as the opportunity to become disciplined," he said.

Evans considered MacMurray a home away from home.

"We had a lot of good memories," he said. "We were able to do some things for the college athletically that hadn't been done before in men's basketball."

Yoder and McClallen want to return to campus to buy memorabilia. Sampen says there's talk of having an informal homecoming in October.

"We just wanted a part of the history, I guess," Yoder said. "We were all dumbfounded. What are they going to do with the place? It was sad. It's still sad."

Yoder still runs some of the plays used by former MacMurray coach Bob Gay. Yoder will never forget the bus ride home after their first-round NCAA Tournament loss at Maryville, Tenn. Defeat couldn't rob the trip of joy.

"The bus ride home with those 12 guys and two coaches was one of the best memories of my life," Yoder said. "We had so much fun on that bus. It was the end of a career."

McClallen will never forget a four-day trip to a tournament in Wisconsin where the Highlanders took in an NBA game between San Antonio and Milwaukee.