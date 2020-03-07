Andres Feliz has singular focus for No. 23 Illinois basketball team on Senior Night: beat Iowa

Feliz came at the right time in the Illini rebuild. He approaches the game in nearly a carbon copy of the way Underwood does.

“When you’re building, you’re looking for winners and you’re looking for people who can amplify, magnify, copy who you are and what you want to be and Andres has done that," Underwood said. "The other piece to that was he’s a little older. He wasn’t a 17, 18 year old high school kid coming in here. He had experience. ...

"That maturity has helped a great deal. There were obstacles for him: the language, learning another program. It wasn’t always easy for him, but his character and his toughness have always won out and stood at the forefront of everything that Dre stands for."

On Sunday, the Illini get one more crack at Iowa, a team that it had a small dust-up with at the end of the last meeting. There are seeding ramifications to the game. Whichever team wins is the No. 4 seed in next week's conference tournament — securing a double-bye.

Feliz led Illinois with 17 points in Iowa City and had a rebound that he ripped away from a pair of Iowa players that Underwood said he'd replay for years.