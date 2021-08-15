Beginning of the end: Illinois super seniors 'owe it to ourselves' to change culture in final season

CHAMPAIGN — This wasn't supposed to happen.

Twenty-two seniors who were on Illinois' roster last season were not supposed to return this year, and under normal circumstances they wouldn't have.

But, these are far from normal circumstances. The global coronavirus pandemic has changed the landscape of society, let alone college football, and because of this once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, those 22 seniors from last year's squad have been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come back for one more season of college football.

The goal of their final act is clear: Change the culture.

"We do it owe it to ourselves to get this thing moving in the right direction," linebacker Jake Hansen said Saturday during the Illini's media day at Memorial Stadium. "We went through a lot of losses and a lot of trials, so we're hoping that this hard work and us sticking it out will pay off (this) year."

Hansen, who declared for the 2021 NFL Draft before ultimately returning for a sixth season in Champaign, has established himself as one of the best defensive players in Illinois history. His 10 forced fumbles are the most among active FBS players and tied for the third-most among Illini players all-time. He led the team in tackles in 2018 and 2020 and could become the first Illinois player in roughly two decades to lead the team in tackles for three different seasons.

However, for Hansen it's not about the personal accolades. He wants to win.

First-year Illini coach Bret Bielema said he's recognized that hunger for success in all of his players, but it's particularly evident in his super seniors.

"They've lived through a lot," Bielema said. "They've lived through coaching change, they've lived through COVID, they've done some things that have maybe been more memorable on a positive note, but also some things that have been memorable from a negative moment and they've championed it.

"Again, I just stress all of the time to them, 'It's not we're we've been, it's where we're going,' and I think they've bought into that.'"

Quarterback Brandon Peters is arguably the most important super senior for Illinois, which has made two bowl games over the last decade, as it tries to lay the foundation for a brighter future.

Peters, who began his college career at Michigan, is entering his third season with the Illini. Although he hasn't officially been named the starter this fall, he is the front-runner for the job, according to Bielema.

The senior has appeared in 16 games over the last two seasons at Illinois, completing 191 of 355 passes for 2,313 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He missed three consecutive games last year due to COVID-19 protocols, as the Illini finished 2-6 for their ninth straight losing season.

"(Winning is) never easy," Peters said. "It's never going to be easier, it's never going to get easier, but I feel like the 22 guys that were super seniors that came back felt like there was still a lot left to prove as a whole, as a group and individually as well.

"This extra year is a blessing."

Fellow super senior Tony Adams, who is preparing for his fifth season, echoed the same message. The veteran cornerback started as a true freshman in 2017, becoming the first true freshman to start at cornerback for the Illini since Vontae Davis, an eventual two-time NFL Pro-Bowler, did so in 2006.

Adams said this additional season will give him a chance to bolster his own NFL chances, while also trying to be a catalyst for a program that has gone 14-31 overall and 8-27 in the Big Ten throughout the first four years of his college career.

"I've always thought about that like, 'I want to leave it different than when I first came,'" Adams said. "I want to push my (defensive backs) room to go higher and to make Illinois one of them great programs where they have tradition, where they have culture, and I think every (super) senior that came (back) feels the same way."

One of Adams' closest friends on the team is redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams, who switched from quarterback to wide receiver in the spring. Williams still has four years of eligibility left, but he said the super seniors' urgency has trickled down to him and his peers.

Knowing that Illinois' season opener at home against Nebraska on Aug. 28 marks the beginning of the end for 22 of his teammates, Williams hopes that one day all of the super seniors can look back on their last college campaign with pride, especially his "big brother" Adams.

"We were just having a talk (Friday) night, just talking about the season, and I was just thinking (about) how much I really want to win for him, just to send him off the right way," Williams said. "And that's for everybody because all these super seniors and seniors, they've been through so much. ... I want to do everything right for them to go out with a bang."

James Boyd

