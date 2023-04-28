KANSAS CITY — Devon Witherspoon heard his name called, and jumped up from his seat.

He hugged everyone around him. His friends and family jubilant after Witherspoon became the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday by the Seattle Seahawks. He had received the call every player does in advance, talking to Seahawks general manager John Schnieder and coach Pete Carrol. That didn’t take away from the moment.

"It was dope," Witherspoon said. "I can't even describe it or put it into words. The world lifted off my shoulders, for real. So it is very exciting. I'm glad that it happened."

Witherspoon was the highest-drafted Illini since Kevin Hardy in 1996. He’s the highest drafted defensive back in program history and was the first cornerback and defensive back selected in the 2023 draft.

An NFL future isn’t something Witherspoon or anyone else would have believed when he was a high school point guard. The only person who believed was his mother, Rhasheda Bickley.

Bickley wanted him to try football one last time. She was persistent, and in the spring before his junior year in high school, Witherspoon relented.

“She kept asking me so I was like, ‘All right. I'm going to go out there and give you one more year.’ Then look what happened,” Witherspoon said.

That belief spurred Witherspoon, and is something he took with him into his high school and college career that now has made him a top-five NFL draft pick, multi-millionaire and future franchise cornerstone.

"Just continue to be who you are. Just never give up," Witherspoon said. "I'd always been overlooked as a kid so you know it never mattered to me."

Witherspoon didn’t know how his football career would start in that spring as a high schooler. He started off his first practice with one pick and quickly added another.

"I had like two or three interceptions and coach said, ‘He’s gonna be my starting safety.’ So I just remember that,” Witherspoon said.

His career blossomed from there where he became one of the top players in the area, being named the Pensacola News-Journal’s Area Defensive Player of the Year in 2018, but since he was a late bloomer his only college offer came from Illinois. He was on campus at Hutchinson Community College, but then quickly moved to Champaign to join the Illini in 2019.

He joined the team as an undersized zero-star recruit with only a few years of football experience, but that didn’t matter to him. He was determined to make a name for himself and toss any physical shortcomings or doubters to the side.

“I think with Devon, the reason why that doesn’t matter is he’s a generational talent,” Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said. “You find me a player who has his mentality in terms of confidence.”

His self-belief led him to burst onto the scene and play immediately in 13 games as a true freshman, and then started the next three seasons while turning into an All-American and one of the nation’s top defenders under Bret Bielema, former coordinator Ryan Walters and Henry.

His trash-talk and competitiveness stood out quickly, and is something that stood out in each of the games he played in an Illinois uniform. His offensive teammates frequently said he was the team’s best trash talker and the most competitive player.

"I mean, I always had confidence in who I am like, once I do something I just know I'm good at it," Witherspoon said. "So you’ve always got to have confidence in what you do. That is one of the biggest things going into your career. Just be confident about what you're doing. That's always kind of been me, like my whole life."

Henry remembers that against Nebraska, Witherspoon was matched up with​​ Huskers wide receiver Trey Palmer, who was sixth in the country in receiving yards coming into the contest.

They came into college on opposite ends of the spectrum, Palmer as a four-star recruit coveted by the country’s top schools and then as one of the top transfers on the market. Witherspoon was unheralded after grabbing the first Power Five opportunity he could get a hold of.

Palmer had one catch for one yard, while Witherspoon let him know about it. After an incompletion on a deep ball, Witherspoon ran back down the field with Palmer mimicking a crybaby face. Henry talked to the ref after the play and was worried about a penalty, with the ref mulling over throwing a flag, but it never came.

It was another example of Witherspoon imposing his confidence and swagger that willed him into a starting spot at a Power Five program and into a player who vaulted up draft boards.

“I think his whole life he’s been told, ‘You’re too small. You’re not quite fast enough. You’re not quite strong enough.’ He walks around with two chips on his shoulder,” Henry said. “That’s how he approaches life.”

That fearlessness was evident in tone-setting moments like the earth-shattering hit he had on Indiana running back Shaun Shivers to open the team’s Week 2 game against the Hoosiers that led his highlight tape on ESPN once he was selected.

Those moments of triumph are ones that Witherspoon knew he was capable of despite his size that hasn’t kept him from being one of the most physical corners in college football and now a player who will play press coverage in the Seahawks scheme.

“If you ask Devon who is the best quarterback, he’d probably say himself,” Henry said. “That’s how confident he is. The dude ain’t never played quarterback outside of little league and he’d probably tell you he’s the best quarterback. He’s uber-confident. He walks with a swagger when he steps on that field. That permeates into our defense. I don’t know if fear exists in that young man. I really don’t.”

The confidence goes back to Bickley and the belief in Witherspoon. Witherspoon said they have different personalities, but that she’s who he takes his work ethic from.

“She played the biggest role in this thing, just keeping my head level and just giving me the best advice,” Witherspoon said. “Even when I don’t want to hear it she’s still going to tell me. Without her, I probably wouldn’t even be here. Not probably. I won’t be here.”

Thursday, that faith that Bickley had in her son, and that Witherspoon had in himself led him to reach his dream of becoming an NFL player.

“One of the most rewarding moments you’re going to have is to return the favor to the person who created you,” Bielema said. “I’m sure that moment is going to be special for them.”

