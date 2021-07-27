Big Ten football media day extras: Illinois' Vederian Lowe takes guardianship of younger brother

INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois super senior Vederian Lowe was already the guardian of his two young sons, Kingston and Trey.

Now, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound left tackle is also the guardian of his 14-year-old brother, Vydalis Cockrell. Lowe shared the news via social media last week.

"The hardships that my brother has went through in life are unlike anything I could ever imagine, and for him to be smiling through it all taking it day by day is more courageous than anything," Lowe wrote in a heartfelt message July 22, shortly before Illinois attended Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Cockrell began living with Lowe, his wife Haylee, and their two children in June 2020. As time went on, Lowe realized that he wanted to make the arrangement official, and his wife supported him very step of the way.

"Since then we made the decision for him to stay with us (permanently). ... The guardianship process has been going on for about a year," Lowe said. "I started the paperwork back then in 2020 and just got finalized for it (July 20). That's kind of how the process was. It was a very long process, a lot of setbacks and whatnot. ... I'm just glad that I've been granted the guardianship, and I'm glad that my little brother is with me, and I can teach him life lessons that he can carry on throughout his life."

Lowe's and Cockrell's mother, Veneka Cockrell, died in July 2019. The brothers have different fathers, but according to Illini Inquirer's Joey Wagner, Vydalis Cockrell's dad "isn’t in the picture."

Lowe said he felt like he owed it to their late mother to step up for his younger sibling.

"I just knew that this was something that my mother would want me to do," Lowe said. "My mother really cared about us two a lot, and I just think that this is something that is making her happy. I know she's smiling down (from Heaven), looking at us and just seeing the relationship that me and my brother will build over these next few years is gonna be something special."

Back again

Casey Washington is officially eligible to play at Illinois this season after receiving a waiver from the NCAA.

The 6-2, 190-pound wide receiver initially transferred to Wake Forest in January, and even went through spring workouts with the Deacons. However, he entered the NCAA transfer portal yet again in March, hoping for a return to the Illini.

First-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema said he discussed bringing Washington back with several members of the program, and they all spoke highly of him as an athlete and as a person.

The only catch is that since Washington had already officially joined another program before returning to Champaign, he would most likely be required to sit out the 2021 season per NCAA transfer rules.

"I knew that by NCAA rule he'd be ineligible coming back," Bielema said at Big Ten football media days. "So, (I) didn't know exactly how that played out. We had discussions with our administration, with particularly our compliance office, to put forward a waiver. ... (We) were still in a holding pattern, then we got notification (July 21) that the NCAA gave him full clearance to be immediately eligible."

Washington, who is still listed as a sophomore on Illinois' roster for the 2021 season, has appeared in 18 games in two years with the program, starting in six of them. He recorded 11 receptions for 132 yards in 2019 and 10 catches for 106 yards in 2020.

The sophomore told WCIA that he's thrilled to once again be an Illini.

“When I left, I left something that, that was — it felt like home here, and I just feel like I left that,” Washington said. “I think this year I’ve just mentally came to a spot where I’ve understood what it’s going to take to get where I want to be, and I just got to make the sacrifices, and it’s just great to be back in the orange and blue again.”

Five-star talent

It didn't take long for Bielema and Illinois wide receivers coach George McDonald to realize how dynamic Isaiah Williams can be now that he's switched from quarterback — his position during his first two years with the the program — to wide receiver.

"It's the way he's wired, man. He's extremely talented, extremely competitive, blessed incredibly well with athleticism and skill sets," Bielema said. "The first 10 minutes of practice (after the position change in the spring), I just remember I caught a look out of (McDonald), out of the corner of his eye, and he's just looking at me like, '(He's) a very special player.'"

Williams, a 5-10, 180-pound redshirt freshman, was a highly touted high school prospect. He held scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida Sate, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon and Texas, among several other Power Five programs, to be either a wide receiver or defensive back. Illinois was one of the few schools to give him a shot at quarterback.

Although it didn't work out as Williams once envisioned, as he told the media last month, he didn't switch from quarterback to wide receiver "just to be average," and Bielema doesn't expect him to be.

"I think we're getting really a five-star type receiver that instantly brings great ball skills," Bielema said. "Just think about this, he's been studying defensive backs the last three, four years, and now all of a sudden he's playing receiver. He's got a built in advantage over other players."

Out for season

Bielema announced at Big Ten football media days that Marc Mondesir, who switched from defensive lineman to linebacker in the spring, is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

"Marc Mondesir, who's obviously a good player and had been on the defensive side of the ball, he's actually taking a medical (redshirt this season)," Bielema said. " ... That is the only roster change really that's different right now."

Mondesir, a 6-2, 240-pound super senior, has appeared in 28 games across four seasons at Illinois. He notched 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack during that span.

