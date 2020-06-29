Brandon Peters looking good in Illinois workouts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith gushed about the dive. The players on the Illinois football team followed suit. That play, that effort, they said at the time, was a spark into the offseason.

In the context of the game, it was a rather inconsequential dive from Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters on fourth down, late in the fourth quarter of a two-score game.

Had Peters picked up the first down, which was tantalizingly close, it would have taken a small miracle to rally a comeback in a December loss to California in the Redbox Bowl.

But the dive, Smith, Illinois' football head coach, said at the time was a catapult into the offseason.

The quarterback who hadn't been on campus for more than a calendar year — but endeared himself to his teammates with his play and often-overlooked feisty nature on the field — set the tone of what he was willing to do to win.

The springboard into the offseason — at least while being together has a team — hasn't had much bounce.

The coronavirus pandemic sent players home as stay-at-home orders were enacted and sports were paused in mid March.