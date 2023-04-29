After a breakout season that earned honors as a Doak Walker Award finalist and a second-team All-American, Chase Brown was drafted in the fifth round by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 163rd overall pick.
Brown is the fourth Illini drafted, hearing his name called the day after his brother Sydney was drafted in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I think just consistency," Illinois offensive cooridnator Barry Lunney Jr. said about what Brown brings to the league. "Obviously, take away all the things that are obvious, the measurables, the run, jump, cut, catch all that stuff. That's kind of a prerequisite to be mentioned in the draft, but just, he's so consistent and I think that's what makes him great. Again, I think he can play on all downs. And he can protect, he can run and he can catch."
Illinois now has four players drafted in the same class for the first time since 2013, when Hugh Thorton, Akeem Spence, Terry Hawthorne and Michael Buchannan were selected.
Anderson Kimball
Illini Reporter
