Before a dive into the Illinois mascot/logo debate and an argument the belted kingfisher IS a good option, it’s worth pointing out that very few people’s sports rooting interest has anything to do with the mascot or logo.

The reality is geography, media access and Q score play way bigger roles. Are the Chicago Bulls one of the most popular NBA teams because of the Benny the Bull and the Bulls logo, or because the greatest player ever played most of his career in one of the biggest cities in the country and won six titles?

I’m a Cardinals fan not because of Fredbird or the birds on the bat, but because my dad raised me as a Cardinals fan, we could listen to every game on the radio and I’ve lived my entire life within three hours of St. Louis. I’m an Illinois fan because ... I’ve always lived in Illinois.

I don’t judge anyone’s fandom. There are people who liked the Dolphins logo as a kid and become Dolphins fans, though that's rare — especially among "serious" fans.

Many Illinois fans still clamor to bring back the former mascot — Chief Illiniwek. Say what you want about the "tradition," but the reality is the costume was Sioux, no student who portrayed the Chief in 82 years was Native American, and the dance was authentic to no tribe.

Bringing back Chief Illiniwek would be in direct violation of the NCAA’s ban on abusive Native American imagery, which would mean Illinois could no longer host postseason events — not something the university deemed worth giving up to keep the mascot when it was banned in 2007. I doubt that’s changed.

And — this is something I don't think Chief fans consider — what kid was wanting to bring home a stuffed Chief doll (we don't even need to discuss how wrong that would be), or scanning the stadium for a chance to get a picture with him? Kids may not often become fans of a team because of mascots, but they certainly gravitate towards them. Ever go to a Cardinals event with Fredbird? Kids will literally run past major league players to get this man or woman in a costume to write "Fredbird" on their baseball.

As far as the Illini mascot situation, there isn’t necessarily a problem with the way things are now. And this is where there's some confusion. The movement isn't to change the team's nickname to Belted Kingfishers — it would remain the Fighting Illini. While the name of the state comes from French Explorers who named the territory after the Illiniwek tribe, the name "Illini" is just a shortened version of the name of the state. "Fighting" was added later as a nod to soldiers who died in World War I. The point is, a Fighting Illini isn't inherently a Native American.

The only change being proposed is that instead of just a block I as the logo, a belted kingfisher would be in the logo and become the team's mascot. As was pointed out in a 2022 USA Today column ranking Illinois’ “mascot” last among the NCAA Tournament teams, not having a mascot is boring. They could give the block I arms and legs and call it “Blockie,” and that would move Illinois up significantly in these rankings, but surely our state's flagship university can do better than that.

There have been ideas. Alma Otter was pushed back in 2015, but with no success. The belted kingfisher originally gained traction in 2019, with students voting in favor of the change in 2020. The administration, though, has made no move.

If you haven't seen the potential logo, check it out. The colors of the female belted kingfisher are orange and blue — Illinois’ colors. It’s a cool looking bird. There are nearly 100 species of kingfisher found around the world, but belted kingfishers are the only ones native to the Midwest. They can be seen on campus at Illinois.

The belted kingfisher immediately makes Illini T-shirts more interesting, and makes the game-day experience more fun for kids. I can already picture "spot the belted kingfisher" games at the State Farm Center.

In an email exchange with the student-led organization running the campaign, "The Kingfisher" said the logos that have been released so far aren't official and were only for media awareness, and also said: "The final kingfisher logo would not replace the Block I symbol, but rather supplement branding when needed." The organization has also "mocked up a costume design to build the mascot," with guidance from Illinois Fine Arts professors.

If you're reading this, you probably don't like the idea of the belted kingfisher mascot, but there isn't going to be a magic idea everyone likes. You can complain about it, but what alternative have you come up with that has the connection to campus and marketability of the belted kingfisher? Let's see them in the comment section.

