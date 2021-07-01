Edgar Padilla Jr. becomes first Illini athlete to sign NIL deal as college sports begins new era

CHAMPAIGN — Edgar Padilla Jr. is still in shock.

A few days ago, he was an under-the-radar college athlete. On Thursday, he became the first current University of Illinois athlete to profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL).

"I was actually showering and after I got out of the shower, I heard the ring that I got a (direct message). I was like, 'Hmmm, who DMed me?' I thought it was probably one of my friends or something," Padilla said via a phone call from his homeland of Puerto Rico shortly after midnight Thursday. "But when I saw (the message) I was like, 'There's no way! Like, is this real?'"

The message Padilla, a sophomore Illinois men's basketball player, found himself looking at earlier this week came from Six Star Pro Nutrition, a company known for its workout supplements.

Six Star Pro Nutrition wanted to partner with Padilla and pay him to advertise their product, a business venture that just became possible Thursday.

"I don't even have the words to explain (how I feel)," Padilla said. "This is literally history."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 2338, also known as the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act, into law Tuesday. This new legislation, which went into effect Thursday, allows college athletes in Illinois to make money off of their NIL.

The NCAA followed suit Wednesday by implementing an interim NIL policy for all 50 states that began Thursday, too. Athletes who are competing in states that already have their own NIL laws in place (like Illinois) have been instructed to follow their state-specific guidelines, per the NCAA.

Padilla said he never expected to be the first Illini athlete cashing in. He was a walk-on guard last season and appeared in just six games.

So, why did Six Star Pro Nutrition choose Padilla — a player who has only received nine minutes of college action?

The answer lies in Padilla's lineage.

"Edgar's father (Edgar Sr.) and uncle (Giddle) were part of Massachusetts' 1996 National Semifinal team that had their appearance vacated because a player accepted money from an agent," Six Star Pro Nutrition tweeted Thursday.

The former player the company is referring to is Marcus Camby. According to a 1997 article from the Associated Press, the NCAA vacated UMass' 1996 Final Four appearance about a year after its memorable run because Camby, an eventual first-round pick in the 1996 NBA Draft, accepted money and gifts from sports agents while he was still in college.

Padilla and Six Star Pro Nutrition view Thursday's endorsement deal as a full-circle moment in the quest for college athlete compensation, which has been a point of contention for decades.

On Thursday, Padilla shared a photo via Instagram of himself sitting at a table while holding a one dollar bill in one hand and resting his other arm and hand on a container of Six Star Pro Nutrition's powdered protein. The sophomore gave off a triumphant tone in the caption.

"Today is a big day for student athletes as it's the first time we're able to make money off of our Name, Image and Likeness," Padilla wrote. "The dollar I am holding from @sixstarpronutrition symbolizes this historic moment which is years in the making and certainly one others in my family wish they could have taken advantage of a generation ago."

Padilla added that his dad and uncle had "a million people audience" while starring at UMass, yet they weren't able to receive any of the revenue they brought in.

Those days are now in the rearview mirror.

"They were so excited for me and so excited for the movement, and they were just happy and proud," Padilla said. "We were all waiting for the NCAA to give (college athletes this opportunity) and to let us make money, and it eventually happened. It was everybody's hope year after year."

Padilla said he could not disclose how much he was paid by Six Star Pro Nutrition because he signed a confidentiality agreement. According to Sports Business Journal, Padilla's arrangement was "cut by Toronto-based The Influence Agency, a firm that specializes in leveraging online personalities."

Six Star Pro Nutrition also signed Fresno State women's basketball players and twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder to endorsement deals just after midnight. The sisters, who have over 500,00 combine followers on Instagram, have inked deals with Boost Mobile as well.

As a proud Puerto Rican, Padilla said he hopes to utilize his international background when arranging future endorsement deals.

However, he'll always appreciate Six Star Pro Nutrition for making him the first University of Illinois to be compensated for their NIL.

"That was the purpose of everything," Padilla said. " ... I'm so grateful for the fact that I'm the first one. One of the (Six Star Pro Nutrition) representatives was talking to me saying like, 'Remember, you're gonna be the first one. Have that it mind!' and I'm like, 'I know, I know. This is crazy!'"

More Illini NIL action

Fellow Puerto Rican and Illinois men's basketball player Andre Curbelo announced an NIL partnership with the University of Illinois Community Credit Union on Thursday afternoon.

The sophomore guard, who was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year last season, shared the news via social media posts on Twitter and Instagram.

"First of all I would like to start with a huge thank you to (UICCU President/CEO Chris Harlan) for giving me this opportunity," Curbelo wrote. "Today is the start of new beginnings in my life. I'm excited to announce that I'll be partnering with @UofICreditUnion

"I'm looking forward for this... stay tuned for more. #NIL"

Illini men's basketball coach Brad Underwood spoke about the marketability of Curbelo and the rest of his team ahead of an NIL open house the Illinois athletics department hosted Tuesday night.

"When you have personalities and you have guys that people want to be associated with, I think that’s something that sells and it's something they’ll be able to monetize," Underwood said. "It will be interesting to see how it all plays out, but we do have charismatic guys and a lot of fun and we’ve had success. So I think it could be very, very beneficial for them.”

Another Illinois men's basketball player, Trent Frazier, got in on the NIL action Thursday. The fifth-year guard shared that he has partnered with VIDSIG, which is a video chat platform that allows fans to pay for one-on-one video interactions with celebrities.

"I wanted to announce to my friends, family, and fans that I have officially joined the VIDSIG family!" Frazier tweeted. "You can now connect with me live one-to-one on vidsig.com/trentfrazier and talk about basketball, Illinois Fighting Illini, or anything else on your mind #Illini #NIL"

Frazier's VIDSIG account currently has two options: $50 for a live five-minute video chat or $40 for a personalized video message.

Frazier shared a graphic along with his VIDSIG tweet that has two photos of him playing basketball. However, the Illinois logos and numbers on his jerseys have been removed so that it looks like he's competing in blank gear.

According to Illinois senior associate director of athletics Dr. Brian Russell, Illini athletes can not wear Illinois apparel when promoting their NIL endorsements.

Frazier and Curbelo have also partnered with Gopuff, which is a company that delivers food and goods right to a consumer's front door.

Show me the money

Miami football stars D'Eriq King and Bubba Bolden both signed NIL deals Thursday with College Hunks Hauling Junk, a Florida-based moving and junk removal company. ESPN's Jordan Schultz reported that King and Bolden will each make $20,000 apiece for this endorsement.

In addition, King and Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton inked deals to become co-founders of Dreamfield, a platform that helps facilitate NIL agreements like meet-and-greets, photo shoots and camps for college athletes.

Dreamfield will also take part in the ever-growing NFT (non-fungible token) market which, in a nutshell, focuses on the profitability of digital art. For example, a video highlight NFT of NBA superstar LeBron James dunking during the 2019-20 season sold for $387,600 in April. King and Milton plan to sell digital NFT trading cards this month.

Several other college athletes are cashing in on their NIL, including Iowa men's basketball player Jordan Bohannon (fireworks shop appearance), Marshall football player Will Ulmer (singer and musician) and Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun (apparel).

Former Notre Dame walk-on football player Mick Assaf, the co-founder and CEO of YOKE Gaming, is leading arguably the most aggressive company on the NIL endorsement front. Assaf has already partnered with thousands of college athletes through YOKE Gaming, which will essentially pay college athletes to play video games with each other and with fans.

Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton has linked with YOKE Gaming, as well as freshman defensive back JoJo Johnson, who hasn't even played a college game yet.

Other college athletes who have signed with YOKE Gaming include Michigan running back Blake Corum, LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins and Clemson linebacker Trent Simpson.

Despite all of the NIL commotion that kicked off Thursday, one thing to keep in mind is taxes. Although every NCAA athlete in the country can now sign endorsement deals, seven states — Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming — have no state income taxes, which could prove to be a recruiting advantage for schools in those states.

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

