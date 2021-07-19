Florida wide receiver Shawn Miller becomes Illinois' 15th recruit in Class of 2022

First-year Illinois football coach Bret Bielema continues to reel in recruits, and he may have just landed his best one yet.

Wide receiver Shawn Miller, a standout at IMG Academy in Florida, verbally committed to the Illini on Saturday via Instagram live. He chose Illinois over several other Power Five programs, including fellow Big Ten members Indiana and Michigan State, as well as Arizona and Miami.

“For me, the people (at Illinois) really sealed this decision,” Miller told 247Sports' Blair Angulo. “I am big on relationships and, with my development, I just have so much trust in the coaches to get me where I want to be, which is the NFL. Outside of football, I know I can thrive in that environment — even if football were to end tomorrow, I know I’d be fine living there. Academically the school is great, as far as what I want to do in the business world.”

Miller stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 190 pounds. He is a three-star player and the Illini's highest rated recruit in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports composite rankings. Miller is the No. 69 overall prospect in Florida, No. 68 wide receiver nationally and No. 497 overall player in the country for his graduating class.

Miller is relieved to have his college decision out of the way.

“Going into the season already committed was big for me so I can focus on my senior year," Miller told 247Sports. "I’m excited to be going to Illinois so I can be a part of the change, sort of be a face of the team. I want to build my own legacy and create my own path — that’s always my mindset. I know this program has a chance to give me a great platform and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0